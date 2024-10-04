Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with FC Porto at Estadio do Dragao on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign. Thursday’s (October 3) thrilling draw in Portugal extended Man Utd’s winless streak to four games in all competitions. They are also in a difficult position in the Europa League, sitting in 21st place in the league rankings after picking up only two points from as many games.

Manchester United Surrender Two-Goal Lead to Porto in First Half

Having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing, Manchester United were eager to get off to a quick start at Porto. In-form winger Marcus Rashford granted that wish in the seventh minute, scoring a brilliant solo goal. The Englishman dribbled down the left channel before neatly slipping between two defenders, opening a bit of space, and having a go at goal. Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa was positioned at the near post but could not react in time, leading to United’s opener.

Rashford turned provider 13 minutes later, slipping Rasmus Hojlund through on goal from the edge of the box. The Dane hit it first time with his left foot and squeezed the ball at the near post. Costa, standing guard at the near post, should have done better to keep out Hojlund’s effort.

Instead of folding after conceding the second goal, Porto came at United with a vengeance, ultimately getting one back in the 27th minute. Joao Mario swung in a delectable cross from the right for Samuel Omorodion to attack but could not get the ball ahead of Noussair Mazraoui. The United defender tried to lift the ball over the bar but ended up heading toward his goal. Andre Onana made an instinctive save but the loose ball fell to Pepe, who tapped it in.

Porto scored the equalizer in the 34th minute, with Omorodion getting on the scoresheet. Mario once again floated a beautiful ball into the box and Omorodion glanced it past a scrambling Onana. All of United’s hard work went down the drain due to lackluster defending.

Bruno Fernandes Sees Second Yellow as United Settles for Second Europa League Draw

Five minutes into the second half, Omorodion fired Porto into the lead. Porto committed bodies forward in search of the go-ahead goal, with Pepe carrying the ball in the final third. He dashed toward the right side of the box before pulling it back for Omorodion. The Spaniard checked his run to lose Matthijs de Ligt and applied a thumping finish to send Pepe’s cutback into the roof of the net.

In the 80th minute, things went from bad to worse for Man Utd, as captain Bruno Fernandes picked up a second yellow for a high boot. The Portuguese, who also got sent off against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, protested as much as he could, but referee Tobias Stieler did not change his decision. Luckily for the visitors, Porto did not have enough time to capitalize on Fernandes’ dismissal.

In the first minute of injury time, substitute Harry Maguire headed home from Christian Eriksen’s corner, saving Man Utd’s blushes. United were ultimately fortunate to escape with a point, as they finished with a lower xG than Porto (1.61 to 2.13) despite taking considerably more shots (29 vs 14).