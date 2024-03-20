Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will have a face-to-face chat with Erik ten Hag about his future at the club. The report comes after the Danish midfielder publicly expressed dissatisfaction over his lack of minutes this season.

Christian Eriksen Says He Does Not ‘Always Sit On The Bench’ At Manchester United

In an interview with Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet, Eriksen revealed he was getting tired of spending time on the bench. He said he even spoke to Ten Hag about it, but the coach could not promise anything due to Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay’s impressive run of form.

Eriksen said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I’ve had a talk with Erik about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible.

“He said Kobbie Mainoo is doing well, and the rest of the midfield is also performing well, so there is competition for places. Of course, you can be concerned in the long run because I want to play as much as possible. You don’t want to always sit on the bench.”

Eriksen To Hold Crucial Talks With Ten Hag Before Summer Window, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Eriksen is unhappy with his situation at Manchester United and could seek an exit in the summer transfer window. However, according to Romano, he will finalize his decision only after speaking directly with Ten Hag.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist wrote:

“Another player who is not entirely happy with his situation is Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, who spoke in an interview about his conversations with Erik ten Hag. He has made it clear he is not happy always being on the bench, so in the summer transfer window his situation could be one to watch.

“The plan for now is for Eriksen to discuss his future ahead of the summer transfer window in face-to-face talks with Ten Hag and the club. Eriksen is appreciated at the club as an honest and super professional guy, so Man United will be clear with him and we will see both sides’ decisions.”

Eriksen joined Manchester United as a free agent in July 2022. He has since played 65 games for the club in all competitions, scoring thrice and providing 12 assists. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man has played only 16 Premier League matches this season, starting just nine.