Like the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League has also received a major overhaul this season. The 2024-25 campaign marks the omission of traditional group-stage matches and the introduction of more expansive league-style clashes. In this year’s 36-team tournament, only the top eight teams will qualify directly for the Round of 16. The teams occupying the next 16 positions will battle it out in two-legged play-offs to fill the remaining eight slots. Those who finish below 25th will crash out of Europe altogether.

Following this ultra-competitive update, every participating team will put in extra effort to reach the knockout rounds. However, for teams with sizable resources, it is the bare minimum. Today, we will take a look at five big teams that will have to deal with said weight of expectations throughout the competition. Here are the five most valuable team squads competing in the UEFA Europa League this season:

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 FC Porto – €334.2 million ($372.8 million)

Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto has captured the fifth spot in the rankings, with the club’s squad valuation sitting at €334.2 million ($372.8 million). Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, defensive midfielder Alan Varela, and center-forward Samu Omorodion are the three most valuable players at the club. While Costa is worth €45 million ($50.2 million), Varela and Omorodion are both valued at €35 million ($39.1 million).

FC Porto has endured a disastrous start to the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign, losing 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1. They must find a way to bounce back when they meet Manchester United in their next Europa outing on October 3.

#4 AS Roma – €338.5 million ($377.6 million)

Italian powerhouse AS Roma has a power-packed 26-man squad, carrying a combined valuation of €338.5 million ($377.6 million). Artem Dovbyk, who joined Roma from Girona earlier this summer, is their most valuable player, with him carrying a cool €35 million ($39.1 million) valuation. Center-back pair Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso are the next two names on the list. Both defenders are identically valued at €25 million ($27.9 million).

AS Roma will begin their Europa League journey with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on September 26. They are coming into the game in wobbly shape, having only picked up six points from their first five Serie A matches. It will be interesting to see if they can dust themselves off and place a confident foot forward in Europe.

#3 Real Sociedad – €431.2 million ($480.9 million)

La Liga outfit Real Sociedad has a high-profile squad, with its current market value sitting at €431.2 million ($480.9 million). Ex-Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Liverpool-linked defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi are the joint-most valuable players at Real Sociedad, with both carrying a €50 million ($55.8 million) price tag. Captain of the team, Mikel Oyarzabal, who is worth €45 million ($50.2 million), is the third-most valuable on the roster.

Real Sociedad kicked off their UEFA Europa League journey with a tricky trip to OGC Nice. They scored first but ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur – €768.3 million ($856.9 million)

Well clear of Real Sociedad, Tottenham Hotspur sits in third place with a massive €768.3 million ($856.9 million) squad valuation. Attacking midfielder James Maddison is the most valuable player on the team, with the Englishman currently flaunting a €70 million ($78.1 million) market value. Center-back Cristian Romero is second with €65 million ($72.5 million) while attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is third on the list with his €55 million ($61.3 million) market value.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have picked up seven points from five Premier League games this season, will commence their Europa League journey with a clash against Qarabag FK on September 26.

#1 Manchester United – €857.3 million ($956.2 million)

At the summit sit 20-time English champions Manchester United with a mammoth €857.3 million ($956.2 million) squad valuation. Captain Bruno Fernandes is the most valuable player at Manchester United, with his market valuation sitting at €70 million ($78.1 million). Center-back Matthijs de Light and center-forward Rasmus Hojlund are joint second, with both players valued at €65 million ($72.5 million).

Despite all this firepower, Manchester United could not come out on top in their UEFA Europa League opener against FC Twenty, drawing 1-1 with the €69 million ($76.9 million) team at Old Trafford. Considering how poorly they have fared this season, they will need to do a considerably better job to get a positive result against FC Porto on Matchday 2.