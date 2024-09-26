Soccer

5 Most Valuable Squads in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Europa League

Like the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League has also received a major overhaul this season. The 2024-25 campaign marks the omission of traditional group-stage matches and the introduction of more expansive league-style clashes. In this year’s 36-team tournament, only the top eight teams will qualify directly for the Round of 16. The teams occupying the next 16 positions will battle it out in two-legged play-offs to fill the remaining eight slots. Those who finish below 25th will crash out of Europe altogether.

Following this ultra-competitive update, every participating team will put in extra effort to reach the knockout rounds. However, for teams with sizable resources, it is the bare minimum. Today, we will take a look at five big teams that will have to deal with said weight of expectations throughout the competition. Here are the five most valuable team squads competing in the UEFA Europa League this season:

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 FC Porto – €334.2 million ($372.8 million)

FC Porto Has One of the Most Valuable Squads in UEFA Europa League
Diogo Costa Is FC Porto’s Most Valuable Player

Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto has captured the fifth spot in the rankings, with the club’s squad valuation sitting at €334.2 million ($372.8 million). Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, defensive midfielder Alan Varela, and center-forward Samu Omorodion are the three most valuable players at the club. While Costa is worth €45 million ($50.2 million), Varela and Omorodion are both valued at €35 million ($39.1 million).

FC Porto has endured a disastrous start to the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign, losing 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1. They must find a way to bounce back when they meet Manchester United in their next Europa outing on October 3.

#4 AS Roma – €338.5 million ($377.6 million)

AS Roma is One of the Most Valuable Europa League Teams
Artem Dovbyk is the Most Valuable AS Roma Player

Italian powerhouse AS Roma has a power-packed 26-man squad, carrying a combined valuation of €338.5 million ($377.6 million). Artem Dovbyk, who joined Roma from Girona earlier this summer, is their most valuable player, with him carrying a cool €35 million ($39.1 million) valuation. Center-back pair Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso are the next two names on the list. Both defenders are identically valued at €25 million ($27.9 million).

AS Roma will begin their Europa League journey with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on September 26. They are coming into the game in wobbly shape, having only picked up six points from their first five Serie A matches. It will be interesting to see if they can dust themselves off and place a confident foot forward in Europe.

#3 Real Sociedad – €431.2 million ($480.9 million)

Real Sociedad is One of the Most Valuable Europa League Teams
Kubo is the Most Valuable Real Sociedad Player

La Liga outfit Real Sociedad has a high-profile squad, with its current market value sitting at €431.2 million ($480.9 million). Ex-Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Liverpool-linked defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi are the joint-most valuable players at Real Sociedad, with both carrying a €50 million ($55.8 million) price tag. Captain of the team, Mikel Oyarzabal, who is worth €45 million ($50.2 million), is the third-most valuable on the roster.

Real Sociedad kicked off their UEFA Europa League journey with a tricky trip to OGC Nice. They scored first but ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur – €768.3 million ($856.9 million)

Tottenham Hotspur has One of the Most Valuable Europa League Squads
James Maddison Is Tottenham Hotspurs’ Most Valuable Player

Well clear of Real Sociedad, Tottenham Hotspur sits in third place with a massive €768.3 million ($856.9 million) squad valuation. Attacking midfielder James Maddison is the most valuable player on the team, with the Englishman currently flaunting a €70 million ($78.1 million) market value. Center-back Cristian Romero is second with €65 million ($72.5 million) while attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is third on the list with his €55 million ($61.3 million) market value.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have picked up seven points from five Premier League games this season, will commence their Europa League journey with a clash against Qarabag FK on September 26.

#1 Manchester United – €857.3 million ($956.2 million)

Manchester United Has the Most Valuable Squad in Europa League
Man Utd Captain Bruno Fernandes 

At the summit sit 20-time English champions Manchester United with a mammoth €857.3 million ($956.2 million) squad valuation. Captain Bruno Fernandes is the most valuable player at Manchester United, with his market valuation sitting at €70 million ($78.1 million). Center-back Matthijs de Light and center-forward Rasmus Hojlund are joint second, with both players valued at €65 million ($72.5 million).

Despite all this firepower, Manchester United could not come out on top in their UEFA Europa League opener against FC Twenty, drawing 1-1 with the €69 million ($76.9 million) team at Old Trafford. Considering how poorly they have fared this season, they will need to do a considerably better job to get a positive result against FC Porto on Matchday 2.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester City Pep Guardiola and Rodri
Soccer

LATEST “I can’t see him just doing the ordinary” – Gary Neville Backs Manchester United Boss Pep Guardiola to Devise an Unorthodox Plan to Deal With Rodri Absence

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2024
Verizon FIFA World Cup Sponsor
Soccer
US Network Provider Verizon Becomes 2026 FIFA World Cup Sponsor
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2024

One of the largest network providers in the United States, Verizon, has become one of the sponsors of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The New York-based company has come on…

UEFA Europa League
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Squads in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2024

Like the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League has also received a major overhaul this season. The 2024-25 campaign marks the omission of traditional group-stage matches and the introduction…

Manchester United Draw With Twente
Soccer
Manchester United 1-1 FC Twente: Erik ten Hag Laments Team’s Inability to “Kill the Game”
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2024
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Soccer
“I couldn’t fault Ten Hag’s approach” – Steve McClaren Says Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Was Right to Take on Cristiano Ronaldo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Chelsea Has Signed Estevao Willian
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains How Barcelona Star Helped Blues Land Estevao Willian
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Were Interested In 23-Year-Old Before His Move To Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Arrow to top