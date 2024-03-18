Soccer

“The time has come to seek success abroad” – Giovanni Galeone Backs Juventus Boss Max Allegri To Throw His Hat In The Ring For Liverpool & Manchester United Jobs

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Italian manager Giovanni Galeone has advised Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to move to England, claiming he would do well at Liverpool or Manchester United.

Liverpool Will Need A New Manager, Manchester United Could Also Be In The Market

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the season. The Reds have since been linked with Hansi Flick, Xabi Alonso, and Roberto De Zerbi, but nothing has yet been finalized.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also bracing for a shake-up under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. Coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure at the moment and could get the sack if United do not turn it around by the end of the season.

Sunday’s (March 17) FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool may have helped his case, but his job may not be secure without a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Giovanni Galeone Claims Max Allegri Will Thrive At Liverpool Or Manchester United

One of the closest confidants of Allegri, Galeone has claimed time has come for the Juventus boss to step outside of Italy and follow in the footsteps of Fabio Capello and Carlo Ancelotti. He argued Allegri had built his legacy at Juventus, and since he was not likely to move to Saudi Arabia, a Premier League spell could be perfect.

Speaking on Gazzetta dello Sport, Galeone said (via Football-Italia):

Until some time ago I would’ve told him to stay. Now, however, I’d tell him that the time has come to seek success abroad as both Capello and Ancelotti did after so many successes in Italy. Allegri coached and won with Milan and Juventus.

He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only Trapattoni has more appearances than him. I don’t see Max in Arabia, but he would be perfect for the Premier League.

He concluded by adding:

Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe, I think Max would do very well at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

Between AC Milan and Juventus, Allegri has managed 588 games, winning six Serie A titles, two Coppas Italia, and three Supercoppa Italiana. Allegri is one of the most respected coaches in the world and has an envious resume.

However, he has a rather conservative approach, which may not align with Liverpool and Manchester United’s philosophies. If the Premier League duo can look beyond it and are open to trying something different, serial winner Allegri could be an excellent pick.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
