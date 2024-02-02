American Football

How Much Will Lionel Messi Earn For His Involvement In the Super Bowl 2024 Ad?

Ben Hunt
Sports Editor
Lionel Messi was recently featured in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII commercial, but how much will the Inter Miami star earn from the lucrative appearance?

Messi Super Bowl 2024 Ad

The 2022 World Cup winner partnered with American brewery company Michelbob for the lucrative commercial that is set to be aired during Super Bowl LVIII.

In the advert, Messi can be seen ordering a Michelbob beer on the beach, before being passed a soccer ball and dribbling it around fellow beachgoers.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis also stars in the commercial and can be seen watching Messi from afar, saying “Leo, we go way back”.

Messi then kicks the ball onto a yacht, where we see NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who catches the ball and expertly launches it back to Messi on the beach.

How Much Will Messi Earn For The Super Bowl Ad?

Despite the advert being just sixty seconds long, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly set to receive a hefty $14 million for his involvement in the ‘cheesy’ production.

But, with over 100 million viewers expected to watch this year’s NFL climax, it all begins to make sense.

Messi’s Time In The United States

Having won Ligue 1 with PSG, Lionel Messi made the decision to join the David Beckham-owned football franchise Inter Miami on a 2-and-a-half -year contract.

Messi was presented to his new fans in July alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who joined from the Catalan club.

Since arriving in Miami, the 36-year-old has played 17 times for the club, scored 14 goals and laid on 11 assists for his teammates.

Messi had been lined up to face longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side in a ‘Last Dance’ face-off in Saudi Arabia as part of Inter Miami’s preseason preparations.

However, it wasn’t to be, as Messi started on the bench and Ronaldo was forced to watch from the stands with an injury.

Al-Nassr went on to destroy Messi’s Miami side 6-0 in a humiliating defeat for one the greatest players the game has ever seen.

Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt

Having worked in publishing for five years as a copywriter, marketer and sports writer, Ben joined SportsLens in 2023 having previously written evergreen football content for publications such as The Hype Train and The United Journal. Following this, Ben moved on to GIVEMESPORT to write breaking news content across a variety of sports for a global market. On top of this Ben has also worked for The Athletic, managing their social media channels on a freelance basis throughout busy periods. Football is Ben's main passion, but he also enjoys writing about boxing, mixed martial arts, Formula 1 and cricket. Originally hailing from the sleepy town of Ipswich, Ben attended university in Norwich, now lives in London, and supports Manchester United (naturally). As an avid Manchester United fan, Ben has often been called a glory hunter, but he also fully understands the hardship of being a fan of any sport, which translates into his writing.
