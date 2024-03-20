NBA

Malik Monk has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings this offseason

Zach Wolpin
With a win vs. the Grizzlies on Monday, the Kings are now 39-28 this season. Sacramento has a chance to put up back-to-back 40+ win seasons. The Kings are building a culture with their current roster and want to be a contender in the West for years to come. Their all-stars like DeAaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are often the ones in the spotlight. 

Impact players off the bench like Malik Monk are forgotten about. The rest of the NBA shouldn’t overlook Monk. He’s a reliable piece off the bench for head coach Mike Brown. In 2023-24, Monk is having his best season as a professional in the NBA. Talking with the media, Monk has made it clear that he wants to re-sign from the Kings this offseason.

Kings’ Malik Monk wants to sign an extension with the team this offseason


In 2023-24, Malik Monk has played in 66 of Sacramento’s 67 games. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high (15.9) points, (5.3) assists, and (12.6) field-goal attempts per game. Additionally, Monk has come off the bench in every game he’s played this season. Kevin Huerter starts the game at SG but Monk averages nearly six more points coming off the bench. It’s been a career year for Monk and he’s starting to build continuity with the team.

The former first-round pick started his career with the Hornets. He was drafted 11th overall in 2017. Monk played four seasons in Charlotte before one season with the Lakers in 2021-22. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Monk signed a two-year deal with the Kings. That deal is up this offseason and he’s made it clear he wants to stay in Sacramento. Will the two sides be able to get a deal done this offseason?


Malik Monk is also the front-runner to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2023-24. He was in the running last season but the award was won by Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon. They traded him this summer to the Trail Blazers. Former Kentucky Wildcat Malik Monk has been an impactful player off the bench for the Kings this season. No other player is averaging the numbers he does coming off the bench. Some starters are putting up fewer stats than Monk. Sacramento’s next game is tonight, on the road vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
