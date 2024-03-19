On Monday night, the Kings went to OT with the Grizzlies. Malik Monk’s 28 points and De’Aaron Fox’s 10 assists led the team to a win vs. Memphis. The Kings are now 39-28 this season, sixth in the Western Conference. However, the Dallas Mavericks have an identical record at 7th. Sacramento is in danger of losing one of the top six seeds in the West.

In their win vs. Memphis, all-star PF Domantas Sabonis made a small piece of NBA history. He is now the 9th player in league history to record 50 consecutive double-doubles. Sabonis has been on an impressive run since the beginning of December. When will his impressive double-double streak come to an end?

Domantas Sabonis has recorded 50 consecutive double-doubles dating back to December 2nd of this season

Domantas Sabonis becomes the 4th player to record 50+ consecutive double-doubles in a single season over the last 50 seasons, joining: Kevin Love (53) 11/22/2010 – 03/11/2011

Moses Malone (50) 12/29/1978 – 04/08/1979

Elvin Hayes (55) 11/28/1973 – 03/12/1974 pic.twitter.com/jgpraELf8D — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 19, 2024



In Sacrmento’s 121-111 OT win, Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. For the last two seasons, Sabonis has led the NBA in rebounds per game. His (12.3) led in 2022-23 and his (13.7) is the highest this season. He also averages 20+ points and 8+ rebounds per game. That’s elite production that is not easy to replace. The 27-year-old is an integral part of the Kings’ success. Many NBA media members thought Sabonis was a snub for the all-star game in 2023-24.

Last night, Sabonis recorded his 50th consecutive double-double. He joins Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy, Wilt Chamberlain, Elvin Hayes, Kevin Love, Jerry Lucas, Moses Malone and Bill Russell. All eight of those players have recorded 50 straight double-doubles at least once in their careers. The most recent streak was Kevin Love from November 2010 to March 2011. The longest streak in league history is Wilt Chamberlain who had 227 double-doubles in a row.

DOMANTAS SABONIS HAS HAD 50 STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLES. ONLY EIGHT PLAYERS IN NBA HISTORY HAVE HIT THE 50-STRAIGHT MARK: ELGIN BAYLOR

WALT BELLAMY

WILT CHAMBERLAIN

ELVIN HAYES

KEVIN LOVE

JERRY LUCAS

MOSES MALONE

BILL RUSSELL SABONIS HAS 49 POINTS-REBOUNDS DOUBLE-DOUBLES AND 1… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 19, 2024



During this impressive 50-game run Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. That’s right around what he averages for the season. The last time Sabonis didn’t have a double-double was on November 29th in a loss to the Clippers. While the double-double streak is nice, Sabonis probably cares more about winning. Sacramento doesn’t want to get bounced again in the first round of the playoffs. Sabobis and his teammates will fight to make sure that is not their fate. Right now, all they can do is take it one game at a time. Next up, the Kings play the Raptors on Wednesday.