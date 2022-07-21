Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 21st July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Thursday 21st July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK and Ireland horse racing meetings today at Sandown, Worcester and Leopardstown respectively.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
ACRION @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.15 Sandown
This 4-year-old has only raced three times, but has won his last two on the spin. Acrion has looked great these last two runs, but today drops a furlong, as both wins has been over six furlongs. The step back in trip should suit, as Acrion has plenty of gas and seems a super quick galloper.
NOAHTHIRTYTWORED @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.10 Worcester
This 6-year-old comes here fresh off the back of three wins and two third place finishes in his last five starts. Noahthirtytwored goes for a hat-trick of wins today, after winning at Stratford in may, and winning around this same track last month. Looks to be the one to beat here in this Class 4 Handicap over two-miles.
LIGHT UP OUR STARS @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 Sandown
Light Up Our Stars for trainer Scott Dixon comes here today boasting some incredible form. The 6-year-old gelding has four wins in his last five starts, as well as three third place finishes on the spin before that. Won impressively at Epsom last month and runs off the same weight today. Has every chance.
NEVER ENDING STORY @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 6.00 Leopardstown
Over in Ireland, Never Ending Story for trainer AP O’Brien looks the horse to beat here in this Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes race over seven furlongs. Ryan Moore takes to the saddle today, looking to give the 2-year-old filly back-to-back wins. Looks the hottest of the field here and should go really well.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
