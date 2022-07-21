Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 21st July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Thursday 21st July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK and Ireland horse racing meetings today at Sandown, Worcester and Leopardstown respectively.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 350/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

ACRION @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.15 Sandown



This 4-year-old has only raced three times, but has won his last two on the spin. Acrion has looked great these last two runs, but today drops a furlong, as both wins has been over six furlongs. The step back in trip should suit, as Acrion has plenty of gas and seems a super quick galloper.

NOAHTHIRTYTWORED @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 2.10 Worcester

This 6-year-old comes here fresh off the back of three wins and two third place finishes in his last five starts. Noahthirtytwored goes for a hat-trick of wins today, after winning at Stratford in may, and winning around this same track last month. Looks to be the one to beat here in this Class 4 Handicap over two-miles.

LIGHT UP OUR STARS @ 13/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 Sandown



Light Up Our Stars for trainer Scott Dixon comes here today boasting some incredible form. The 6-year-old gelding has four wins in his last five starts, as well as three third place finishes on the spin before that. Won impressively at Epsom last month and runs off the same weight today. Has every chance.

NEVER ENDING STORY @ 11/8 with Bet UK – 6.00 Leopardstown

Over in Ireland, Never Ending Story for trainer AP O’Brien looks the horse to beat here in this Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes race over seven furlongs. Ryan Moore takes to the saddle today, looking to give the 2-year-old filly back-to-back wins. Looks the hottest of the field here and should go really well.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 350/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets