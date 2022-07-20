Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – July 21st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has been in typically good form this week and has three selections at Sandown, Worcester and Doncaster on Thursday, July 21st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SANDOWN 1.50

NOSTRUM (system – Kingman, 2yo colts, debut, 7f+)

Progeny of the sire Kingman often score on their juvenile debuts, especially the colts who are running over 7f or further. Had we bet all 61 qualifiers we’d have collected 17 times (28%) for a profit of £72.95 to a £1 level stake at SP. The two most recent qualifiers ran one-two at 11-1 and 14-1 at Newmarket’s July festival for a huge Tote Exacta dividend. Sir Michael Stoute’s NOSTRUM was backed from 6-1 into 4-1 when the betting first opened for this 7f maiden and might be able to upset the same owner’s 2-1 favourite ARREST.

WORCESTER 3.55

RARE CLOUDS (system – eight-year-olds in veterans’ handicap hurdles)

Eight-year-olds, the youngest age group eligible to take part in veterans’ handicap hurdles, out-perform their older rivals. These races are few and far between but the eight-year-olds are ten from 58 (17.25%) for a profit of £29.25. We have three qualifiers in this race – Kuraka, Steady Away and RARE CLOUDS. Perming the trio in Tote Exactas and Trifectas wouldn’t be a bad idea but those looking for a single bet might want to side with the last-named, who has looked progressive in recent starts.

DONCASTER 6.55

RAIN CAP (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, very recent run)

RAIN CAP returned to winning ways over 6f at Hamilton last week, a trip very much on the short side for him. Backing all the sire’s turf runners who last raced between one and 15 days ago would have found 25 winners from 156 bets (16%) for a profit of £308.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. The return to 1m won’t hurt and he can follow up.

