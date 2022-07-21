We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Thursday, 21 July, according to SportsLens experts, is Daisy Dufresne. She contests the 2m 4f mares rated novice hurdle (5:45) at Limerick this evening. Gordon Elliott’s charge looks well worth a wager to follow-up at fine 4/1 odds.

Daisy Dufresne steps up to this trip over hurdles for the first time here. She needed every yard of the horse racing distance to win last time out, so going further bodes well. With the Elliott stable in form, the daughter of Doyen can follow-up. She is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Daisy Dufresne win?

As her first runs over obstacles in the spring showed potential, Daisy Dufresne delivered on that when last in action. Sent off at 100/30 by top betting sites, the extra furlong at Sligo did the trick as she led on the line. Daisy Dufresne looked value for plenty more than the winning margin with a view to stepping up in trip.

Her pedigree, by Doyen out of a Beneficial mare, certainly suggests she’ll be better over further. Despite recording victory with her last horse racing result, the assessor has actually dropped Daisy Dufresne a couple of pounds to a mark of 100. That translates to a nice racing weight of 11st 4lb in this rated novice hurdle.

Today’s horse racing NAP has in-form jockey aboard

Jack Kennedy, who steered Daisy Dufresne to success last time out, again takes the ride. He’s bang in form in the saddle after riding a treble at Ballinrobe earlier in the week. Kennedy boasts a 35 per cent strike rate with his mounts over the last 14 days, so horse racing betting sites should be wary of this.

Taking all that into account, Daisy Dufresne just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day again on 21 July. We tipped her in this column 11 days ago at 100/30, so it’s surprising she is a bigger price to follow-up. A £10 punt on Daisy Dufresne at her overnight odds with 888Sport returns £50 f she can go in again. New customers who place such a wager after signing up qualify for £40 in bonuses too with details below.

