Horse Racing Tips Today: Thursday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Sandown, Worcester and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Leopardstown, Limerick, Doncaster and Newbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Doncaster.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown and one from Worcester, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown, Worcester, Yarmouth, Leopardstown, Limerick, Doncaster and Newbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – ACRION @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.15 Sandown



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Sandown Racecourse, where we have selected Acrion to triumph for trainer Brian Meehan in this Oxshott Handicap over the five furlong trip.

This 4-year-old has only raced three times, but has won his last two on the spin. Acrion has looked great these last two runs, but today’s drops a furlong, as both wins has been over six furlongs. The step back in trip should suit, as Acrion has plenty of gas and seems a super quick galloper.

Sean Levey takes the reigns this afternoon, looking to give Acrion a hat-trick of racing wins and a third in just four starts. Has every chance.

NEXT BEST – D’JANGO @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 1.35 Worcester

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Worcester races, where we have sided with D’Jango for trainer David Pipe here in the second race of the afternoon.

This 9-year-old gelding comes here today in some fine form, with back-to-back wins in his last two starts. D’Jango has won his last two races by 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 lengths respectively, and has looked superb on both occasions. Last time out was a triumph in a Class 3 too over the fences, so today’s step back to a Class 4 could majorly play into his hands.

Runs off a mark of 11st 5lbs which is 15-pounds up from last time, but if D’Jango can replicate his form from his last two runs, there is no reason he can’t make it a hat-trick of wins.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Worcester, Yarmouth, Leopardstown, Limerick, Doncaster and Newbury on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 47 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Acrion (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

1.50 Golden Speech @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.25 Bet Me @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Franz Strauss @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.35 Light Up Our Stars @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.10 After The Rain @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.40 State Secretary @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Mister Sweets @ 11/4 with Bet UK

1.35 D’Jango (NB) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.10 Noahthirtytwored @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Trolley Boy @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Little Jessture @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Justified @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Belle Jour @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Cabeza De Llave @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Padre Daniele @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.10 At Liberty @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Lightning Approach @ 4/7 with Bet UK

4.20 Commandment @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.52 Priscilla’s Wish @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Semantics @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Never Ending Story @ 6/5 with Bet UK

6.30 Pearling Path @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Fleetfoot @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Aristovic @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Nectarine @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.30 Annecherie @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Gekkota @ 14/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Daisy Dufresne @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.15 Inforapenny @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.45 The Bosses Oscar @ 4/5 with Bet UK

7.15 He’s Leading Me On @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Roped In @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Starlight Oasis @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

5.55 Sound Of Iona @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Hope You Can Run @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.55 Hostelry @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.25 Croachill @ 11/10 with Bet UK

7.55 Captain Kane @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.25 Shimmering Sands @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.55 Dandy Dinmont @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

6.08 Classy Dame @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.38 Cruella De Vill @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.08 God Of Thunder @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.38 Puffable @ 13/8 with Bet UK

8.08 Above It All @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.38 Aurora Papillon @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change