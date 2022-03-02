Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 3rd March

Things are betting a bit busier as the week moves on – today we’ve afternoon horse racing jumping cards from Ludlow and Taunton, while Newcastle (AW) and Southwell (AW) race on their sand surfaces for all weather fans.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 3rd March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Hidor De Bersy @ SP with bet365 – 1.30 Ludlow

A race with little depth so those with solid form and the experience should be holding the aces here. With that in mind, the Tom Symonds runner – Hidor De Bersy – can go well. A nice winner at Fakenham last time out in a similar race and with that being his first win over hurdles it should give him the confidence to kick on now.

Wynn House @ SP with bet365 – 2.30 Ludlow

Twelve months ago the Alan King yard won this race and they also landed the spoils in 2014. They run course winner Wynn House this year and this mare is expected to have a leading chance. A winner at Wincanton back in November and wasn’t disgraced when a fair fourth in a better race at Cheltenham last time Down a pound for that run, but the longer trip here will suit and regular pilot – Tom Cannon – who has won on her three times before – remains in the plate.

Head To The Stars @ SP with bet365 – 3.00 Ludlow

No spring chicken at 11 years-old but this Henry Daly horse has landed the last two runnings of this race and is back for more. Down the field last time in a better race at Warwick, but showed his older legs are still capable of winning when taking a race here at Ludlow back in December. Head To The Stars is only 3lbs higher than that last win and has been freshened up for this with almost seven weeks off.

Myriad @ SP with bet365 – 8.30 Southwell

The Richard Hughes camp have their horses in good order at the moment and also have a cracking 33% (8 from 24) record here at Southwell with their 3 year-olds. They run Myraid here, who was an impressive winner at Chelmsford when last seen on the track in December. Up 6lbs for that but had 2 ½ lengths in-hand at the line so you feel can cope with the extra burden in what is actually a drop in grade too.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

