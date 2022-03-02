Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Ludlow, Clonmel, Newcastle, Taunton and Southwell, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Thursday horse racing bets.
Some tantalising jumps meetings at Clonmel and Ludlow, meanwhile we see some great flat racing at Taunton, with the all-weather track in use at Newcastle this afternoon and Southwell this evening.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newcastle and one from Southwell, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 35 races.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Ludlow, Clonmel, Newcastle, Taunton and Southwell
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!
NAP – Society Red @ SP with BetUK – 3.16 Newcastle
Winning three out of his last four races, Society Red looks the one to beat here in this Class 3 Handicap over 1m2f42y.
He has really hit form since December, winning three races at prices of 12/1, 16/5 and 14/1 respectively. He has won round this course before over the same distance so should be able to replicate that form with no issues.
This 8-year-old is looking for his 21st career win and is certainly the horse to beat in this Newcastle meeting. Trainer Richard Fahey is sitting on a strike rate of 18% for the last two weeks, which is a good showing for a trainer. Should go well under jockey Connor Murtagh.
NEXT BEST – Magic Gem @ SP with BetUK – 6.00 Southwell
Magic Gem boasts some impressive form and looks on paper like the one to beat here in this the third race at Southwell racecourse.
Rhys Clutterbuck takes the reigns for David Brown today, looking to win his first race. Coming in off the back of three second place finishes on the spin, Magic Gem is surely set to enter the winners enclosure very soon.
We think that could come in this race provided he has a good start. Will keep on well when asked in the final few furlongs. Should have every chance.
Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday
We’ve gone through each of the five respective cards at Ludlow, Clonmel, Newcastle, Taunton and Southwell on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:
Ludlow
1.00 Moneykenny @ SP with BetUK
1.30 Knickerbockerglory @ SP with BetUK
2.00 Quoi De Neuf @ SP with BetUK
2.30 Go Chique @ SP with BetUK
3.00 No Getaway @ SP with BetUK
3.30 Tigerten @ SP with BetUK
4.00 Give Me A Copper @ SP with BetUK
Clonmel
2.20 Western Zara @ SP with BetUK
2.50 Full Noise @ SP with BetUK
3.20 Bravo Team @ SP with BetUK
3.51 Little Token @ SP with BetUK
4.21 Patsy’s Honour @ SP with BetUK
4.51 Emancipator @ SP with BetUK
5.21 Visible Attraction @ SP with BetUK
Newcastle (AW)
2.15 Pallas Dancer @ SP with BetUK
2.45 Teumessias Fox @ SP with BetUK
3.16 Society Red @ SP with BetUK
3.46 Onesmoothoperator @ SP with BetUK
4.16 Roxzoff @ SP with BetUK
4.46 Mighty Power @ SP with BetUK
Taunton
2.08 Iberio @ SP with BetUK
2.38 Don Alvaro @ SP with BetUK
3.08 South Mountain @ SP with BetUK
3.38 Paseo @ SP with BetUK
4.08 Smoking Pigeon @ SP with BetUK
4.38 Jubilympics @ SP with BetUK
5.08 Sergeant Wilson @ SP with BetUK
Southwell (AW)
5.00 After The Rain @ SP with BetUK
5.30 My Brother Mike @ SP with BetUK
6.00 Magic Gem @ SP with BetUK
6.30 Jack Ryan @ SP with BetUK
7.00 Mykonos St John @ SP with BetUK
7.30 Intervention @ SP with BetUK
8.00 Maharashtra @ SP with BetUK
8.30 Great Empress @ SP with BetUK
