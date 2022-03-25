Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – March 25th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems find value bets and he shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 17-2 Chepstow winner BEAU HAZE from three picks on Thursday and has four selections on Friday, March 25th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

756 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Copied Visit SBK Learn More Close Learn More New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 1. You must make a first deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the cash refund. 2. Once the bonus is credited on your account, losses will be refunded up to £40/€40 in cash. 3. The bonus equals the amount of your first deposit up to a max of £40/€40. 4. The promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by card or Trustly. 5. Qualifying bets are not limited to the first bet. Losses can be refunded over multiple bets, as long as they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. 6. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card will not qualify for this promotion. Please note that this includes virtual Monzo cards, first deposits made by this method will not qualify for the welcome offer. 7. To withdraw rebated funds, you must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period; otherwise rebated funds will be forfeited. 8. Unused bonuses expire after seven days of being credited to a user account and will be removed after this period. 9. The sign-up offer is strictly limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. 10. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta who sign up and deposit between 16:00 GMT on 14 February 2022 and 16:00 GMT on 28 February 2022 and are not existing Smarkets Exchange users. 11. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other sign-up promotion. 12. SBK standard terms for promotions apply.

MUSSELBURGH 2.20

BYZANTINE EMPIRE (system – sire Golden Horn, hurdles, good or faster going)

Progeny of the sire Golden Horn have won ten of their 33 starts over hurdles on good or faster going and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £18.67 to a £1 level stake at SP. BYZANTINE EMPIRE travels a long way in search of better ground and looks the answer to this Class 2 handicap hurdle.

MUSSELBURGH 4.05

GARDE DES CHAMPS (system – Keith Dalgleish, first run in a handicap hurdle)

Keith Dalgleish is 13 from 66 (19.7% strike-rate) with his runners have their first go in a handicap hurdle, improving to 12 from 51 (23.5%) in Class 4 or lower company for a profit of £8.03 to the usual £1 stake. Those in the top three in the betting returned a profit of £16.03 and GARDES DES CHAMPS, 7-2 third favourite at the time of writing, looks interesting now handicapping after a wind operation.

DUNDALK 5.00

SAMROGUE (system – Pride Of Dubai fillies, 5f-7f only)

Female progeny of the sire Pride Of Dubai do very well over the shorter trips (5f-7f), landing 21 of their 151 starts for a profit of £54.64 to a £1 level stake at SP. SAMROGUE was only eighth over course and distance on her all-weather debut last September but was 125-1 that day and has since recorded form figures of 31243 (1-5) when racing on Polytrack. She’s well drawn in stall 10 and will be hard to kick out of the frame.

NEWCASTLE 7.15

BA NA HILLS (system – sire Fastnet Rock, Tapeta)

Progeny of Fastnet Rock have a fine record on Tapeta, including Newcastle figures of 21 winners from 106 runners for a profit of £34.40 to a £1 level stake at SP. BA NA HILLS has shown promise here in three novice races and looks a likely improver on his handicap debut.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.

Related