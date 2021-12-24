On Bank Holiday Monday, 27 December, SportsLens experts have Lucky 15 tips from top horse racing cards at Chepstow, Kempton and Leopardstown. Keep that festive fun going by taking a punt at total combined odds of 838/1 in our latest Lucky 15 bet over the Christmas period.

Should all four legs win, then it will be a late Christmas present for punters. A £1 unit stake yields maximum returns of £839 at the current odds available. This includes a 363/1 fourfold Lucky 15 accumulator. Prices are subject to change, because gambles in the market happen all the time. Let’s take a look at our Bank Holiday Monday Lucky 15 bet in detail:

Lucky 15 Tips Leg 1 – Forever Blessed (1:40, Chepstow)

Harry Fry could run unbeaten and impressive three-year-old Forever Blessed in the 2m Grade 1 Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow. This Zoffany gelding has won both of his career starts in fine style. While the horses Forever Blessed has beaten can be questioned, it is more the nature of his displays which make him of interest.

After bolting up at Ffos Las, he defied a penalty very easily at Sandown. On that basis, he is well worth a crack at the highest level here. Main market rival Porticello does not hurdle fluently at all and comes into this off the back of a defeat. Therefore, Forever Blessed has leading claims with William Hill going 5/2 about him landing the hat-trick.

Leg 2 – Grangee (1:45, Leopardstown)

Next in our Lucky 15 tips is Grangee in the 2m Grade 1 Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown. One of three in the race for trainer Willie Mullins, she is the chosen mount of stable jockey Paul Townend here. Grangee, a five-year-old Great Pretender mare won a Grade 2 bumper against her own sex here at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Although then only sixth in the Champion Bumper, she resumed winning ways at Punchestown and landed her hurdles bow at Fairyhouse in facile fashion. Grangee was eased close home and value for plenty more than the winning margin. Getting a 7lb sex allowance all-round, she looks well worth another crack against the geldings at this level. Grangee is the value play on horse racing betting sites at 3/1.

Leg 3 – Dragon Bones (1:55, Kempton)

In the extended 3m mares’ handicap hurdle at Kempton Park, Dragon Bones could benefit from Dame De Compagnie framing the weights. Ian Williams’ charge ran second over course and distance to the useful My Sister Sarah in a Listed contest last time out. Dragon Bones was the only one anyway near the winner, staying on nicely.

It was a hopeless task with 9lb to find on adjusted ratings. This is easier, however, so Dragon Bones – a six-year-old daughter of Passing Glance – could resume winning ways. A mark of 132 shouldn’t be beyond her based on how she has shaped on her last two starts. Odds of 10/3 look well worth a wager.

Leg 4 – Demachine (3:10, Kempton)

Last among our Lucky 15 tips is Demachine in the 3m handicap chase at Kempton. Trained by Kerry Lee, this seven-year-old Flemensfirth gelding ran really well for a long way in the Ladbrokes Trophy on reappearance. Although fading into fifth, Demachine has been dropped 2lb by the assessor and horses from the yard often come on for a run.

He has placed in a Grade 2 contest off his current rating of 140, so that reads well in relation to this 0-145 race. Demachine remains unexposed over fences after just five starts in this sphere. The top-price 5/1 available with online bookmakers looks value about a horse that there should be plenty more to come from.

Lucky 15 Tips for 27 December

Forever Blessed in the 2m Finale Juvenile Hurdle (1:40) at Chepstow @ 5/2

Grangee in the 2m Future Champions Novice Hurdle (1:45) at Leopardstown @ 3/1

Dragon Bones in the 3m mares’ handicap hurdle (1:55) at Kempton @ 10/3

Demachine in the 3m handicap chase (3:10) at Kempton @ 5/1

One advantage that a Lucky 15 bet has over a standard acca or another system wager like a trixie bet is just one leg winning returns something. Again, a £1 unit stake, which is £15 in total wagered, could return a max of £839. That is almost £825 of profit. If taking a punt, this is what the betslip ought to look like on William Hill:

