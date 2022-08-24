Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Wed 24th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

More Lucky 15 tips this WEDNESDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Bellewstown today.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 147.5/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

RELATED: All Races Today – See All Today’s Racecards, Results and More Expert Tips

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

REAL ESTATE @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 3.40 Lingfield



This 7-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins, including last time out around this same track. Only faces a one-pound rise so should go well again and pick up a hat-trick of wins.

JILLY COOPER @ 9/5 with Bet UK – 5.00 Musselburgh



This 3-year-old filly is in excellent form at this moment in time, with a win, three seconds and two third place finishes in her last six racing starts. She won impressively last time out at Lingfield on the all-weather track, but came second the time before at Newmarket on the flat turf in a Class 5 Handicap over the same trip, running well.

FLAME OF EIRE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 6.10 Bellewstown



This 3-year-old filly also comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins and is in fine form of late. Those two wins came at Galway and Limerick respectively, with her latest triumph just 26 days ago. Only faces a one-pound rise so should go really well and has a great chance of making it a hat-trick of wins here.

CURRAHEEN PRINCESS @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 6.40 Bellewstown

Two wins and two second place finishes in her last four starts for this impressive 4-year-old, all over the same distance as today’s race. The filly has won here before in September last year, so it is a track she clearly likes. Has won over C&D and is in great form so strong indications she could do well this evening too.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Wednesday 24th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Wednesday 24th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Wednesday 24th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Wednesday 24th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.