Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly's Best Bets, Wed 24th Aug

Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Wed 24th Aug

Updated

1 hour ago

on

horse racing lucky 15

More Lucky 15 tips this WEDNESDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Musselburgh, Lingfield and Bellewstown today.

Back today's Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 147.5/1

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

REAL ESTATE @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 3.40 Lingfield

This 7-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins, including last time out around this same track. Only faces a one-pound rise so should go well again and pick up a hat-trick of wins.

JILLY COOPER @ 9/5 with Bet UK – 5.00 Musselburgh

This 3-year-old filly is in excellent form at this moment in time, with a win, three seconds and two third place finishes in her last six racing starts. She won impressively last time out at Lingfield on the all-weather track, but came second the time before at Newmarket on the flat turf in a Class 5 Handicap over the same trip, running well.

FLAME OF EIRE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 6.10 Bellewstown

This 3-year-old filly also comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins and is in fine form of late. Those two wins came at Galway and Limerick respectively, with her latest triumph just 26 days ago. Only faces a one-pound rise so should go really well and has a great chance of making it a hat-trick of wins here.

CURRAHEEN PRINCESS @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 6.40 Bellewstown

Two wins and two second place finishes in her last four starts for this impressive 4-year-old, all over the same distance as today’s race. The filly has won here before in September last year, so it is a track she clearly likes. Has won over C&D and is in great form so strong indications she could do well this evening too.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips - Wednesday 24th August
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips – Wednesday 24th August

