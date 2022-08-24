We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Wednesday, 24 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day, according to SportsLens experts, is Larry Looby. He steps up in trip for the 3m 3f novices’ handicap chase at Sedgefield this evening (7:20). Micky Hammond’s charge looks well worth backing at a tasty 2/1 price here.

Larry Looby is in the form of his life after three consecutive horse racing wins over fences. His partnership with 5lb claimer Emma Smith-Chaston has been key to this purple patch. This nine-year-old Golden Lariat gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day as a result. Here are more reasons to back him.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Larry Looby win?

Hammond has a 20 per cent strike rate with his Sedgefield runners this season so far. Backing those blind on the top betting sites in the UK would’ve seen punters £9 up off a £1 level stake. Larry Looby is an Irish Point winner who has seen things finally click this summer. After dropping to a career low mark of 72, he bolted up at Hexham.

That is one of the most testing tracks in England with its steep uphill climb out of the back straight and right around the home turn. Larry Looby got a 9lb raise from the assessor for that race result but that didn’t stop him following-up at Cartmel. The Cumbrian course could hardly be more different than Hexham with its sharp nature.

Horse racing NAP of the Day on a roll after three wins on the spin

Despite a very different test there, Larry Looby confirmed previous form with Good Man Vinnie. That meant another 8lb hike in the handicap but again it couldn’t prevent him from completing the hat-trick last time out. Sent off the even-money favourite horse racing betting sites. Larry Looby jumped well for an easy 6 1/2 lengths success.

He is 6lb even higher in the weights now, but there’s every chance this purple patch will continue. Larry Looby has been thriving in recent weeks, so just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 24 August. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £30 if he lands the four-timer. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info to follow…

