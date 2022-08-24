Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with four meetings from England, one from up north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for out Next Best selection, Bannister, yesterday at Worcester Racecourse, we are back today with more daily horse racing betting tips on every single race from the UK and Ireland.

The meetings from Musselburgh, Catterick and Lingfield get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Bellewstown, Sedgefield and Kempton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Catterick, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Musselburgh and one from Catterick, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Musselburgh, Catterick, Lingfield, Bellewstown, Sedgefield and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – JILLY COOPER @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 5.00 Musselburgh

Our NAP of the day comes from the final race of the afternoon at Musselburgh Racecourse up in Scotland, where we have selected Jilly Cooper to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 7f33y distance.

This 3-year-old filly is in excellent form at this moment in time, with a win, three seconds and two third place finishes in her last six racing starts. Jilly Cooper won impressively last time out at Lingfield on the all-weather track, but came second the time before at Newmarket on the flat turf in a Class 5 Handicap over the same trip, running well.

Up slightly in the weights this afternoon but shouldn’t have a huge effect on Jilly Cooper, who looks the pick of the bunch for trainers Charlie and Mark Johnston.

NEXT BEST – MONAADHIL @ 10/3 with Bet UK – 4.00 Catterick



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the final race of the afternoon in Yorkshire at Catterick Races, where we have sided with Monaadhil to triumph in this Class 6 Stakes races over the seven furlong trip.

This 8-year-old gelding comes here in fine form, with a win on his last run on the flat turf in July at Musselburgh. Monaadhil won off a weight of 9st 9lbs, which is what he runs off today so it is evident that he can win off this mark as he has done previously.

Tome Eaves saddles this Ruth Carr trained gelding, looking to get back to winning ways and make it back-to-back wins on the flat turf for Monaadhil.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Musselburgh, Catterick, Lingfield, Bellewstown, Sedgefield and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Harry’s Hero @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.20 How Exciting @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Primo @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Idilico @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Breckland @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Doomsday @ 8/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Jilly Cooper (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Delirious Dream @ 11/10 with Bet UK

1.30 Valley Of Flowers @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.00 Tanzanite @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Impeller @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Rain Cap @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Carva Myrine @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.00 Monaadhil (NB) @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Fen Tiger @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Liberty Mountain @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Heartbreak Lass @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.40 Ravi Road @ 20/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Silver Dollar @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Viewfromthestars @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

4.10 Betterdaysrcoming @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.40 Smile Of Love @ 5/6 with Bet UK

5.10 The Bog Bank @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Coviglia @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Flame Of Eire @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.40 Jarvis @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.10 Ark @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Stellium @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Sedgefield Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Presentandcounting @ 1/25 with Bet UK

5.20 Calliope @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Finisk River @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.20 Cawthorne @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.50 Son Of Aliciaslady @ 12/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Larry Looby @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.50 Joie De Vivre @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Dubai Mile @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Non Stop @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.30 Night Glass @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Sense Of Power @ 8/15 with Bet UK

7.30 Whimsy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Wandering Rocks @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Madame Fenella @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change