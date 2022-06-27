Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Mon 27th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 27th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Windsor, Ponefract, Southwell and Musselburgh horse racing meetings.

Yesterday we saw Hophornbeam (1st 5/4) and Kind Gesture (1st 2/5) win for this feature.

SERJEANT PAINTER @ 10/11 with BetUK – 1.00 Southwell



Easy 8 length winner here at Southwell last time out. Up 7lbs for that success but looked to have a bit up his sleeve that day and we know this track suits. Can go well again for the Ben Pauling yard.

ELEGANT ERIN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.15 Pontefract



Flying high at the moment – winning her last three. The last of those came here at Pontefract off just a 6lb lower mark. Graham Lee has ridden her the last three times too and remains in the saddle. The four-timer is very much on the cards.

Not the best of races – Selling Hurdle – but the Paul Nicholls runner seems to have a bit in-hand on these terms at the weights. Is rated 109 and the clear best in the race and is actually off level weights with most and even getting 6lbs from some. If running to form should be hard to beat.

CHANGING COLORS @ 1/2 with BetUK – 2.45 Pontefract



A rare runner at the track for trainer Charlie Appleby, but with William Buick also making the trip up to ride then this Godolphin runner looks the one to beat here. A good 2 length winner at Haydock the last day too on only his second career run so should have a lot more to come.

