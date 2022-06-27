Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Mon 27th June

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 27th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Windsor, Ponefract, Southwell and Musselburgh horse racing meetings.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Yesterday we saw Hophornbeam (1st 5/4) and Kind Gesture (1st 2/5) win for this feature.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 8/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
SERJEANT PAINTER @ 10/11 with BetUK – 1.00 Southwell
Easy 8 length winner here at Southwell last time out. Up 7lbs for that success but looked to have a bit up his sleeve that day and we know this track suits. Can go well again for the Ben Pauling yard.
ELEGANT ERIN @ 11/8 with BetUK – 2.15 Pontefract
Flying high at the moment – winning her last three. The last of those came here at Pontefract off just a 6lb lower mark. Graham Lee has ridden her the last three times too and remains in the saddle. The four-timer is very much on the cards.
GLAJOU @ 1/3 with BetUK – 2.30 Southwell
Not the best of races – Selling Hurdle – but the Paul Nicholls runner seems to have a bit in-hand on these terms at the weights. Is rated 109 and the clear best in the race and is actually off level weights with most and even getting 6lbs from some. If running to form should be hard to beat.
CHANGING COLORS @ 1/2 with BetUK – 2.45 Pontefract
A rare runner at the track for trainer Charlie Appleby, but with William Buick also making the trip up to ride then this Godolphin runner looks the one to beat here. A good 2 length winner at Haydock the last day too on only his second career run so should have a lot more to come.
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 8/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets