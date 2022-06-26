Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 26 June

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Sunday, 26 June, according to SportsLens tipsters, is La Petite Coco. She returns to action in the feature 1m 2f Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes for fillies and mares at the Curragh this afternoon (3:45). Paddy Twomey’s stable star looks well worth backing at sweet 7/2 odds.
Outside of the ill-fated Snowfall, you’d be hard-pressed to find a filly in training for horse racing in the Emerald Isle who improved as much last season as La Petite Coco. She progressed through the grades, proving very versatile regarding trip too. Her form from 2021 makes this four-year-old filly our horse racing NAP this Sunday.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day La Petite Coco win?
Twomey’s stable comes into this three-day weekend Festival at the Curragh in terrific form. This wily trainer has a 28 per cent career strike rate at this venue, so the best UK betting sites are rightly wary of his runners. Had we backed those blind, then punters would have a tidy £17.30 profit off a £1 level stake.
In La Petite Coco, Towmey has a daughter of Ruler Of The World that won over a mile, this trip and a mile-and-a-half last season. While her best distance and horse racing results may be over further, a strongly-run 10 furlongs should be just fine. La Petite Coco lowered the colours of the mighty Love on Irish Champions Weekend last time out.
That one was the star three-year-old filly of 2020, carrying all before her in victories in the 1000 Guineas, Epsom Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks. Love also won the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last year for a fifth career Group 1, so it was quite a feather in the cap of La Petite Coco to beat her.
Today’s horse racing NAP has top level success in her
It’s another reason why horse racing betting sites give her the utmost respect here. Provided she’s primed to go first time out after 287 days off the track, the pick of her form could give La Petite Coco and her stable Group 1 glory of their own. Granted further progress, and she’s still open to it after just seven career starts, she may stop the younger fillies who get weight for age from her.
We just had to make La Petite Coco our horse racing NAP of the Day for 26 June based on her excellent display last time out. She’s the only course and distance winner in the line-up, so looks well worth backing. A £10 punt on La Petite Coco with 888Sport returns £45 if she makes a winning reappearance. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses by placing such a wager.
