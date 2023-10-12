Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is co-headlines on ‘The Prime Card’ this weekend at this huge Misfits Boxing event from the Manchester Arena. Both boxers are expected to earn an extremely lucrative purse for their co-feature bout, but just how much money is the winner expected to make?

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prize Money: Fight Purses

We are just days away from this hotly-anticipated mega-fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at Misfits – The Prime Card. This crossover boxing bout is the co-headline fight at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night, alongside the all-British KSI vs Tommy Fury bout for the MFB Cruiserweight Title.

Over 20,000 fans, whether that be boxing fans or fans of these superstar influencers, will be cheering their fighter to victory at a sold-out Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Not only do we have the huge Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight to look forward to, as well as the co-main event between KSI and Tommy Fury, but there are several other big names from the social media influencer world fighting on the undercard too.

Both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight. Logan Paul is of course one of the most famous influencers in the world, as well as being an incredibly wealthy man. Dillon Danis isn’t on the same level of wealth as ‘The Maverick’, but he too has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout his MMA career.

In terms of fight purses, the exact details of what ‘El Jefe’ and ‘The Maverick’ will earn from their clash on Saturday night has not yet been officially announced. However, we do have some insight after comments made by Logan Paul in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

‘The Maverick’ has revealed that in order to enhance his earnings, he has opted to not take a flat fee for the fight. Instead, he will earn money solely through ticket sales and how well the card sells on pay-per-view:

“He gets a flat rate, I don’t even have a flat rate which is unfamiliar for most fighters, most take flat fees but I’m a social media guy. I fully understand the marketing power that we have so I was okay taking no flat fee and going 100% back end.

“Dillon was the opposite and he had to pay $100,000 to Scott Coker of Bellator just to let him fight.”

How Much Will The Paul vs Danis Winner Make?

Both men are set to earn a fortune this weekend, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make exactly?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised (see above) will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

If Logan Paul wins, which the best boxing betting apps feel he is likely to do as the -450 betting favorite, he could well earn the biggest purse of his boxing career. Similarly, if Dillon Danis is to get his hand raised, which the best offshore sportsbooks believe is highly unlikely outcome (+325 underdog), he too will earn a fortune.

One thing we know for certain is that the winner will be in a fruitful position going forward. If that be ‘El Jefe’, we could see him face the winner of KSI vs Tommy Fury, or perhaps even a bout with Logan Paul’s brother – Jake Paul. Given that this is Dillon Danis’ boxing debut, there is no pressure on him. He is expected to lose which makes him a dangerous opponent.

There is narrative there for both men, regardless of who gets their hand raised on Saturday night. Of course, a Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis rematch isn’t entirely beyond the realms of possibility either, depending on how the fight plays out.

Whatever happens on Saturday night in Manchester, both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are going to add million of dollars each to their net worth, at least.

Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

