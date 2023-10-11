Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis co-headlines this MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card billed ‘Judgement Day’ at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Internet celebrity Logan Paul faces off with MMA fighter and online trash talker Dillon Danis.

Best KSI Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Free Bets

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

This is a fight that Logan Paul is expected to win in style, with the best US betting apps favoring ‘The Maverick’ to prevail emphatically. Will Logan Paul shut Dillon Danis up and claim his first boxing win? Can Dillon Danis land a huge scalp on his boxing debut and silence the YouTube star? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling bridgerweight celebrity crossover bout, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Paul vs Danis predictions.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis 📊 Records: Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut)

Logan Paul (0-1-1) | Dillon Danis (debut) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 6:30PM EST

Approx. 6:30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: Manchester Arena | Manchester, England

Manchester Arena | Manchester, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -450 | Danis +325

KSI vs Tommy Fury Preview

A huge fight night at the Manchester Arena, Manchester, England goes down this weekend as YouTube sensation Logan Paul and professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis collide in one of the most highly anticipated celebrity crossover boxing match-ups in history.

In Logan Paul you have a man who was one of the founding members of the who YouTube/celebrity crossover boxing scene. He of course fought former rival turned friend and business partner KSI twice – once as amateurs and once in the pro ranks. KSI got the better of Paul in the rematch after they drew the first fight, so ‘The Maverick’ is still searching for his maiden win inside the boxing ring.

In the opposite corner is the undefeated professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ is 2-0 in pro MMA, securing two submission victories in his two fights in Bellator. He makes his boxing debut this weekend and walks to the ring as a huge underdog with the best boxing betting apps.

This fight is a truly compelling one, with huge bragging rights on the line. Danis has been brash in the build up and has insulted Paul and his fiancé Nina Agdal excessively, so ‘The Maverick’ will be desperate to knock Danis out cold and silence him.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis goes down this Saturday from across the Atlantic in England and it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The BetOnline Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In Boxing Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in Paul vs Danis Free Bets

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Pick

Logan Paul comes into this fight as the -450 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. Despite never having won inside the boxing ring, he has more experience than Danis and has even shared a ring for eight rounds against the great Floyd Mayweather.

Here at SportsLens, we are in complete agreement with the sportsbooks and are siding with ‘The Maverick’ to get the job done. Paul was agonisingly close to defeating former rival turned business partner and friend KSI on both occasions in their two fights. He is a decent boxer and has shown in the past that he is capable of hanging with the best in the crossover boxing scene.

Dillon Danis may be a stellar MMA fighter and exceptionally talented on the mat and in ju-jitsu and wrestling, but his hands and boxing ability are weak. Despite being the one who trains MMA regularly, his hands are far weaker than that of Logan Paul.

He is also substantially smaller and less powerful than Paul, and also far easier to hit. For that reason we are favoring the world famous influencer to get the job done in emphatic fashion in the opening two rounds of the fight.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction: Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-2 @ +250 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Betting Odds

Already claimed the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Danis boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Logan Paul to Win: -450

Logan Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -175

Logan Paul to Win by Decision: +333

Dillon Danis to Win: +325

Dillon Danis to Win by KO/TKO: +850

Dillon Danis to Win by Decision: +650

Draw: +1400

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5:30PM EST, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England, UK

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Manchester on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the online streaming service and have paid the $54.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this compelling celebrity crossover clash between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Tale Of The Tape

Logan Paul — Record and Bio

Age: 28

Country: America

Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 0-1-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 0

Dillon Danis — Record and Bio

Age: 30

Country: America

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 0-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: N/A

Fights Won by Decision: N/A

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Full Undercard

The main event will be partnered by a co-main event, with the KSI vs Tommy Fury bout. The undercard also includes some huge fights in the influencer scene.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (DAZN PPV) KSI vs Tommy Fury Cruiserweight 6 Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Bridgerweight 6 Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher Middleweight 5 Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II Lightweight 5 King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor Light Heavyweight 5 Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Light Heavyweight 4 NichLmao/Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda/BDave Light Heavyweight (Tag Team) 4 Preliminary Card Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor II Light Heavyweight 4 Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace Flyweight 4 Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts Heavyweight 5 S-X vs DTG Heavyweight 3

Other Content You May Like