Report: Would-Be Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Could Make 24-Year-Old One Of His First Signings

Sushan Chakraborty
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who is reportedly a shoo-in to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager, could make Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer one of his first signings. Wieffer, who has thrived under Slot at Feyenoord, would reportedly welcome the switch to the Premier League.

Arne Slot Could Bring Mats Wieffer From Feyenoord

When switching clubs, most coaches like to take their trusted generals along for the ride. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Slot could uphold the tradition by bringing Wieffer to Anfield when he officially makes the switch. Slot sees the 24-year-old as a pillar in midfield and would like to bolster Liverpool’s squad with his addition.

As suggested by Fichajes, Liverpool have no qualms about sanctioning the move for their new manager. They believe they can close the deal for around €40 million ($43.10 million) but understand they are not alone in their pursuit. La Liga giants Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Wieffer.

The Dutch defensive midfielder has played 78 games under Slot at Feyenoord, scoring nine times and providing 11 assists. His contract with the 2022-23 Eredivisie champions expires in June 2027.

Arne Slot All But Confirmed Liverpool Switch

Over the last few weeks, the most trusted outlets in soccer have been linking Slot with the Liverpool job. However, neither the Merseysiders nor the Eredivisie outfit have confirmed the news, as the two parties are patiently waiting for the right time to make the announcement.

Unlike most managers, who refrain from commenting on possible appointments, Slot has confirmed the rumors, suggesting his switch is only a matter of time.

After thanking Feyenoord fans at the end of Sunday’s (May 5) 5-0 routing of PEC Zwoll, the Dutch manager said (via The Guardian):

I’m not worried at all about whether it will go ahead – the question is when it will be communicated.”

He also said he would take up Jurgen Klopp’s offer of providing advice, with the German recently claiming he would be happy to help out his successor if he had any questions about the club.

Slot added:

I think it’s normal that if you go to a new club, and if that would be Liverpool, it is normal that you contact the former coach. I did this when I went to Feyenoord as well. It’s more than normal that, all the knowledge a person has that worked a few years at that club – and in his situation even nine years – that you contact him. Apart from that I know his assistant quite well, Pepijn Lijnders. But if there’s an official confirmation, when the season is done, it would be strange if I didn’t call him then.”

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League rankings. With only two games left of their season, they are unlikely to budge from that position.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Sushan Chakraborty

