Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Could Have To Pay Over £87 Million To Sign Bundesliga Star

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool could have to pay over £87 million ($105.23 million) to sign Jamal Musiala from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich next summer.

Liverpool Interested In Jamal Musiala

One of the best attacking talents in the world, Musiala is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich. According to BILD (via The Mirror), the Germany international is dissatisfied with the minutes he has been getting under manager Thomas Tuchel. Additionally, contract talks, which were set to be held in April, have stalled due to hierarchical changes at the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a big admirer of the 20-year-old attacking midfield player, and Musiala also hinted that he would prefer a move to the Premier League in the future. All factors considered, the Reds are reportedly feeling positive about their chances of landing one of the most sought-after players on the planet.

Jacobs Reveals The Astronomical Sum Liverpool Could Have To Pay For Musiala

Renowned journalist Jacobs, however, does not feel a move would materialize that easily. He believes Bayern greatly value Musiala and want to tie him down to a long-term contract. And even if they do sell, they could demand well over $100 million from interested parties next summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said (via Caught Offside):

Bayern have no obligation or urgency to sell. They don’t have to worry about it. Next year, what I think they’ll do instead is try to focus on seeing how they can extend that deal.

But if somebody is to succeed in 2024, I think they’re going to have to put down well in excess of €85million or €90million, maybe even more than €100million, so £87m plus.”

He concluded by adding:

I think that any top player like that will always have admiration because he is in that class of the next generation with an incredibly high ceiling. But, of course, Bayern know that, so I don’t see them just looking to cash in, financially, when they still see the player as highly valuable to their project.

Musiala has been with the Bavarian outfit since moving from Chelsea’s U19 side in July 2019. He has played 136 games for Bayern so far, scoring 35 times and providing 26 assists. His contract with Bayern runs out in June 2026.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
