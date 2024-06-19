Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals When 23-Year-Old Transfer Target Will Decide Future Amid Interest From Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool could have to wait for over three weeks to know whether Jeremie Frimpong wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. According to the journalist, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Frimpong’s situation.

Liverpool & Arsenal Credited With An Interest In Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a historic 2023-24 campaign, winning the Bundesliga without suffering even a single defeat. Frimpong, 23, was one of the standout performers in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, and, now, some of the biggest teams in Europe are trying to prize him away from Germany.

According to reports, Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking to bolster their right-back position in the summer transfer window and have identified Frimpong as a target. The Netherlands international reportedly has a rather modest £35 million ($44.55 million) release clause in his Leverkusen contract, and the Premier League pair are prepared to trigger it. There is, however, a slight hiccup in their plan, as the player himself is not sure whether or not he wants to move on from Alonso’s winning project.

Frimpong To Decide His Future Only After EURO 2024

As per Romano, Frimpong is still thinking things over and will not officially convey his decision before the Netherlands’ EURO 2024 campaign ends, which would be July 14th at the latest. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said:

We’ve seen Jeremie Frimpong linked with Arsenal in recent times, but also more recently with Liverpool. Still, I have no update on Frimpong now, because he will not decide anything on his future during the Euros – this is the current plan. 

The release clause is there and valid, but Frimpong wants to focus on the Euros now so the situation is currently quiet.

Frimpong has been at Leverkusen since joining from Celtic in January 2021. The Manchester City academy graduate has so far played 142 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and claiming 32 assists.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign brought Frimpong’s creative side to the fore. He bagged a career-best nine goals and nine assists in 31 outings, emerging as the most explosive defender in the division. Frimpong’s contract with Leverkusen expires in June 2028.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated
Soccer

LATEST “They don’t trust Ronaldo enough” – Stuart Pearce Accuses Portugal Players Of Not Passing The Ball To Al-Nassr Superstar During Czechia Clash

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Real Madrid Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin
Soccer
Report: 3 Premier League Clubs Eye Move For Real Madrid Star Andriy Lunin
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the summer transfer window. Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin enjoyed a breakthrough…

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals When 23-Year-Old Transfer Target Will Decide Future Amid Interest From Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool could have to wait for over three weeks to know whether Jeremie Frimpong wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer…

UEFA EURO 2024 1
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: 5 Players Who Impressed On Matchday 1
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Ronaldo Portugal
Soccer
Portugal 2-1 Czechia: Chico Conceicao’s Late Winner Saves Cristiano Ronaldo’s Blushes In EURO 2024 Opener
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Germany Beat Scotland
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashord Earns More Than Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Set Marcus Rashford’s Price Tag Amid Interest From Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Arrow to top