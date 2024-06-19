Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool could have to wait for over three weeks to know whether Jeremie Frimpong wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. According to the journalist, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Frimpong’s situation.

Liverpool & Arsenal Credited With An Interest In Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a historic 2023-24 campaign, winning the Bundesliga without suffering even a single defeat. Frimpong, 23, was one of the standout performers in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, and, now, some of the biggest teams in Europe are trying to prize him away from Germany.

According to reports, Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking to bolster their right-back position in the summer transfer window and have identified Frimpong as a target. The Netherlands international reportedly has a rather modest £35 million ($44.55 million) release clause in his Leverkusen contract, and the Premier League pair are prepared to trigger it. There is, however, a slight hiccup in their plan, as the player himself is not sure whether or not he wants to move on from Alonso’s winning project.

Frimpong To Decide His Future Only After EURO 2024

As per Romano, Frimpong is still thinking things over and will not officially convey his decision before the Netherlands’ EURO 2024 campaign ends, which would be July 14th at the latest. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist said:

“We’ve seen Jeremie Frimpong linked with Arsenal in recent times, but also more recently with Liverpool. Still, I have no update on Frimpong now, because he will not decide anything on his future during the Euros – this is the current plan.

“The release clause is there and valid, but Frimpong wants to focus on the Euros now so the situation is currently quiet.”

Frimpong has been at Leverkusen since joining from Celtic in January 2021. The Manchester City academy graduate has so far played 142 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and claiming 32 assists.

Bayer Leverkusen’s 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign brought Frimpong’s creative side to the fore. He bagged a career-best nine goals and nine assists in 31 outings, emerging as the most explosive defender in the division. Frimpong’s contract with Leverkusen expires in June 2028.