Soccer

Will Christian Pulisic Make MLS Move? Why ‘Captain America’ Has Never Played In Home Nation’s Top League

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News
Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News

Despite being labelled ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic has never played in his home nation, but could the American complete a transfer to the MLS?

Will Christian Pulisic Leave AC Milan?

The American international has enjoyed arguably his best spell in Europe during his time in Milan, contributing to 53 goals in 95 appearances (31G + 22A).

His most impressive performance has come in the current 2024/25 season, contributing to 27 goals in 45 appearances (16G +11A).

This impressive campaign has clearly impressed those in Milan as the American has reportedly began negotiations over a new deal.

It has been a disappointing campaign for AC, as the Italian side currently sit 9th in Serie A and were eliminated from the opening knockout stage of the Champions League by Feyenoord.

A saving grace for Milan could come in the Coppa Italia, as they beat their fierce rivals Inter 3-0 to reach the final of the competition – where Milan face Bologna.

Pulisic has become a household name in Europe, playing for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan – but could he ever return to his home nation and play in the MLS.

Could Pulisic Move To The MLS?

Despite having a claim for the best soccer player to ever come from the United State, Christian Pulisic has never played in the MLS.

He has been very vocal about playing in America’s top league before he retires and is regularly speaking positively about the MLS.

At 26-years-old, the AC Milan star may want to play out his prime years in Europe and add to his trophy cabinet in the soccer-mad continent.

During his time in Europe, the USMNT star has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Supercup, DFB Pokal and Supercoppa Italiana.

Why Has Christian Pulisic Never Played In The MLS?

As previously mentioned, Pulisic has not played a single minute of Major League Soccer and is known for his performances in Europe.

The American played for his local U.S. Soccer Development Academy club, PA Classics, in his early years before training with Penn FC as a teenager.

His time in America would come to an end just days before his 16th birthday, as he moved to Germany to take advantage of the ability to star professionally at 16 instead of 18.

Pulisic was able to do this as his grandfather was Croatian and obtained a European passport. After a year in the country a 17-year-old Pulisic signed for the U17 Borussia Dortmund side.

After an impressive few months he joined the U19 and contributed to 18 goals in 15 matches to earn a spot in the Dortmund first team towards the end of 2015.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Christian Pulisic Trasnfer News
Soccer

LATEST Will Christian Pulisic Make MLS Move? Why ‘Captain America’ Has Never Played In Home Nation’s Top League

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025
Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 1
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham Make History Becoming First Club In English Soccer History To Secure Three Consecutive Promotions
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 27 2025

Wrexham FC have made English soccer history by becoming the first club to ever secure three consecutive promotions. Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have guided the Welsh side to…

jadon sancho
Soccer
What Is Next For Jadon Sancho? Premier League Star At Career Crossroad As Chelsea and Manchester United Not Interested
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 26 2025

Jadon Sancho has a huge decision to make this summer as his career begins to dwindle away, so what could be next for the 25-year-old? Jadon Sancho Transfer News The…

Darwin Nunez Transfer News
Soccer
Who Will Darwin Nunez Join In Summer Transfer Window? Uruguayan Linked With Move Away From Liverpool Amid Contract Clause Issues
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 25 2025
Vinicius Jr Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Rumors Over Vinicius Jr Moving To Saudi Arabia
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 24 2025
zahawilfried
Soccer
Wilfried Zaha Makes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side After Disappointing Spell In Europe
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
Champions League MD7 Roundup
Soccer
Champions League MD7 Roundup: Manchester City Suffer Damaging Defeat As Liverpool Seal Top 8 Finish
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 23 2025
Arrow to top