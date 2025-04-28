Despite being labelled ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic has never played in his home nation, but could the American complete a transfer to the MLS?

Will Christian Pulisic Leave AC Milan?

The American international has enjoyed arguably his best spell in Europe during his time in Milan, contributing to 53 goals in 95 appearances (31G + 22A).

His most impressive performance has come in the current 2024/25 season, contributing to 27 goals in 45 appearances (16G +11A).

This impressive campaign has clearly impressed those in Milan as the American has reportedly began negotiations over a new deal.

It has been a disappointing campaign for AC, as the Italian side currently sit 9th in Serie A and were eliminated from the opening knockout stage of the Champions League by Feyenoord.

A saving grace for Milan could come in the Coppa Italia, as they beat their fierce rivals Inter 3-0 to reach the final of the competition – where Milan face Bologna.

Pulisic has become a household name in Europe, playing for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan – but could he ever return to his home nation and play in the MLS.

Could Pulisic Move To The MLS?

Despite having a claim for the best soccer player to ever come from the United State, Christian Pulisic has never played in the MLS.

He has been very vocal about playing in America’s top league before he retires and is regularly speaking positively about the MLS.

At 26-years-old, the AC Milan star may want to play out his prime years in Europe and add to his trophy cabinet in the soccer-mad continent.

During his time in Europe, the USMNT star has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Supercup, DFB Pokal and Supercoppa Italiana.

Why Has Christian Pulisic Never Played In The MLS?

As previously mentioned, Pulisic has not played a single minute of Major League Soccer and is known for his performances in Europe.

The American played for his local U.S. Soccer Development Academy club, PA Classics, in his early years before training with Penn FC as a teenager.

His time in America would come to an end just days before his 16th birthday, as he moved to Germany to take advantage of the ability to star professionally at 16 instead of 18.

Pulisic was able to do this as his grandfather was Croatian and obtained a European passport. After a year in the country a 17-year-old Pulisic signed for the U17 Borussia Dortmund side.

After an impressive few months he joined the U19 and contributed to 18 goals in 15 matches to earn a spot in the Dortmund first team towards the end of 2015.