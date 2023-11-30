Soccer

Barcelona Guarantee $77.6 Million Payout After Champions League Win Over FC Porto

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16

La Liga giants Barcelona are guaranteed to receive $77.6 million in prize money for their performance in the UEFA Champions League this season. The payout was confirmed after they secured a place in the Round of 16 with a win over FC Porto on Tuesday night (November 28).

Cash-Strapped Barcelona Get A Healthy Injection Of Funds

After failing to make it into the knockouts in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Barca’s Round of 16 qualification this season not only brings sporting confidence but also economic prosperity. Given how difficult it has been for them to sign and register players, the Blaugrana could put these funds to good use and keep penalties incurred from Financial Fair Play breaches at bay.

As per the data from UEFA and a detailed analysis from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes), Barcelona will walk away with at least $77.6 million in Champions League prize money this season. The 2-1 victory over Porto handed them a handsome $3.076 million bonus and an additional $10.55 million for making it into the pre-quarterfinals. The $13.6 million bonus is on top of the already guaranteed $63.9 million, which is made up of their first three wins in Group H ($9.2 million), a bonus for their historical Champions League ranking ($37.5 million), and participation bonus of $17.2 million.

If Xavi and Co. notch another win against Antwerp on Matchday 6, they would an additional $3.076 million to their kitty. They beat the Belgian outfit 5-0 in their previous meeting on Matchday 1.

The Blaugrana have a capable unit and should fancy taking the fight to any team they come across in the Round of 16. If they play at their best and move into the quarter-finals, they would secure another $11.65 million.

Barca Have Not Been Their Dominant Selves In The Champions League This Season

While they have secured a seat in the Round of 16 with a game to spare, Barcelona’s performances have not been up to the mark in the continental competition this season. They lost 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 4 and were quite underwhelming against Porto for the majority of the first half. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix ultimately came to their aid to secure a win, but it was far from a display to write home about.

With Robert Lewandowski struggling in the final third, Barcelona have been lacking a consistent scorer. And considering the quality of teams that will grace the Round-of-16 stage this season, it could pose a pretty big problem for the five-time Champions League winners.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Have Qualified For Champions League RO16
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Guarantee $77.6 Million Payout After Champions League Win Over FC Porto

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
Champions League Favorites Real Madrid Have One Of The Best Players In The World In Jude Bellingham
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Jude Bellingham Stars As Real Madrid Snatch Impressive 4-2 Win Against Napoli
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid extended their perfect start to the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season with a win over Italian champions Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday…

Manchester United Drew With Galatasaray In The Champions League
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United Slip Up Against Galatasaray, Now Sit Dangerously Close To Group Stage Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

With only three points on the board after four games, Manchester United traveled to Turkey for their UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 5 clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday night…

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On 32-Year-Old Star’s Links With Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Lionel Messi Is 2nd Highest Scorer In Champions League History
Soccer
10 Players Who Took The Least Games To Score 40 Goals In The UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi Is In 4th Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
“I’m not in any hurry” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Speaks About His Future Amid Brazil & Manchester United Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2023
Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Looking Dejected
Soccer
“That is absolutely never a penalty” – Pundits Slam Officials For Awarding ‘Disgraceful’ Penalty In PSG Vs Newcastle United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 29 2023
Arrow to top