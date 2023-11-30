La Liga giants Barcelona are guaranteed to receive $77.6 million in prize money for their performance in the UEFA Champions League this season. The payout was confirmed after they secured a place in the Round of 16 with a win over FC Porto on Tuesday night (November 28).

Cash-Strapped Barcelona Get A Healthy Injection Of Funds

After failing to make it into the knockouts in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Barca’s Round of 16 qualification this season not only brings sporting confidence but also economic prosperity. Given how difficult it has been for them to sign and register players, the Blaugrana could put these funds to good use and keep penalties incurred from Financial Fair Play breaches at bay.

As per the data from UEFA and a detailed analysis from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Forbes), Barcelona will walk away with at least $77.6 million in Champions League prize money this season. The 2-1 victory over Porto handed them a handsome $3.076 million bonus and an additional $10.55 million for making it into the pre-quarterfinals. The $13.6 million bonus is on top of the already guaranteed $63.9 million, which is made up of their first three wins in Group H ($9.2 million), a bonus for their historical Champions League ranking ($37.5 million), and participation bonus of $17.2 million.

If Xavi and Co. notch another win against Antwerp on Matchday 6, they would an additional $3.076 million to their kitty. They beat the Belgian outfit 5-0 in their previous meeting on Matchday 1.

The Blaugrana have a capable unit and should fancy taking the fight to any team they come across in the Round of 16. If they play at their best and move into the quarter-finals, they would secure another $11.65 million.

Barca Have Not Been Their Dominant Selves In The Champions League This Season

While they have secured a seat in the Round of 16 with a game to spare, Barcelona’s performances have not been up to the mark in the continental competition this season. They lost 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 4 and were quite underwhelming against Porto for the majority of the first half. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix ultimately came to their aid to secure a win, but it was far from a display to write home about.

With Robert Lewandowski struggling in the final third, Barcelona have been lacking a consistent scorer. And considering the quality of teams that will grace the Round-of-16 stage this season, it could pose a pretty big problem for the five-time Champions League winners.