Renowned journalist Neil Jones has said that Xabi Alonso could potentially succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but warns Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could get to the tactician first.

Alonso Could Be A World-Class Manager, Says Jones

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe this season. They have passed the ball around with grace, scored plenty of goals, and defended with all their might. Courtesy of their exemplary performances, Leverkusen have climbed to the top of the Bundesliga rankings with 28 points from 10 games. Alongside Bayern Munich, who are in second place with 26 points, Leverkusen are the only remaining unbeaten team across the top five European leagues.

Leverkusen manager Alonso has caught the attention of many top clubs across Europe, with many reports suggesting that Liverpool are one of the teams most interested in securing his services. In his Daily Briefing column, Jones hinted at the possibility of Alonso managing the Reds one day but thought Real Madrid and Bayern Munich might move first.

Jones revealed (via CaughtOffside):

“Xabi Alonso looks, to me, like the next big thing in terms of European coaches. The job he has done at Bayer Leverkusen has been little short of extraordinary, and I know he was incredibly highly thought of from his days managing Real Sociedad’s B side too.

“Speaking to those who know Alonso, and who know his way of working, it is clear that he has the temperament and intelligence to succeed in management. He worked under some of the best coaches in the history of the game – Guardiola, Ancelotti, Benitez, Mourinho, Del Bosque – and it is clear that that has had a big influence on him.”

He continued:

“Liverpool manager? Maybe one day, although I suspect that Real Madrid or Bayern Munich might get there first…”

Xabi Alonso Has Won Silverware At All Three Clubs

During his playing days, Alonso had success at all three clubs. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was at Liverpool between 2004 and 2009, winning one UEFA Champions League and an FA Cup at the club amongst other honors. He spent the next five years at Real Madrid, winning five trophies, including a Champions League trophy and one La Liga title. The next three years of his career saw him don the iconic Bayern Munich jersey. Alonso did not win the Champions League in Bavaria but bagged three consecutive Bundesliga titles.