“I think he is [special]” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Heaps Praise On Manchester United Summer Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has said Everton center-back and top Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite has been in “outstanding” form this season. The Englishman further claimed the 21-year-old could be Everton’s lifeline in the relegation fight in the 2023-24 campaign.

Manchester United In The Driving Seat In Jarrad Branthwaite

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing Branthwaite in the summer transfer window. However, the Red Devils are reportedly in the driver’s seat, courtesy of minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire to add more homegrown players to the squad.

As per the aforementioned report, United are even prepared to take part in a bidding war to bring the center-back to Old Trafford.

Carragher Lauds ‘Special’ Branthwaite

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Carragher singled Branthwaite out for praise. He was amazed by the superb work the center-back was doing and backed him to make a difference in the relegation fight.

Carragher said (via SportBible):

I think he is [special]. And what is really special as well is the amount of centre-backs we have in the Premier League aged 21 or younger.

I remember being a young lad going in myself at Liverpool and it’s an unforgiven position, I had to go to full-back for the next three or four years and then go back to centre-back, so you can see the quality we have.”

He concluded by adding:

Branthwaite has been outstanding, Murillo I think has been outstanding. But I think this lad has been pretty special and he’s a big part of why in my eyes Everton still have a great chance of staying up, him and his partnership with [James] Tarkowski.”

Branthwaite has established himself as a regular under Sean Dyche, forming a formidable pairing with James Tarkowski. He has played 28 games for the club in all competitions, scoring once. He has shown immense maturity since the start of the 2023-24 season, and many expect Gareth Southgate to induct him into the England senior team sooner rather than later.

The Carlisle United graduate, whose market value stands at €25 million ($26.95 million), sees his Everton deal expire in June 2027.

