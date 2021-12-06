Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield options and manager Jurgen Klopp has already identified a potential summer target.
Liverpool keen on Fabian Ruiz
Mohamed Salah new contract: Egyptian wants Liverpool stay
He said via The Athletic: “The decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.
“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.”
“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me.
“This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.
“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”