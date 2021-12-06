Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield options and manager Jurgen Klopp has already identified a potential summer target.

Liverpool keen on Fabian Ruiz

Fichajes, the Napoli midfielder has caught Liverpool’s eye with his stand out performances for the Italian giants this season and the Reds could make a move for him at the end of this season. According to, the Napoli midfielder has caught Liverpool’s eye with his stand out performances for the Italian giants this season and the Reds could make a move for him at the end of this season.

It is no surprise that Liverpool will need to bring in a quality central midfielder in order to add more depth and quality to the squad and Ruiz could be a perfect fit for them.

The Reds did not replace Gini Wijnaldum at the start of this season and Ruiz could be the ideal alternative.

Apart from his playmaking abilities, the 25-year-old Spaniard would add goals to the side as well. Ruiz has five goals and two assists to his name in 15 league appearances so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to sell him to Liverpool at the end of this season.

The chance to join the Premier League giants could be a tempting proposition for the midfielder and a move to Anfield would be a major step up in his career as well. Liverpool are currently one of the best teams across Europe and they have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League and the Champions League on a regular basis.

Top class talents like Ruiz will want to test themselves at a higher level and joining a club like Liverpool would be a step in the right direction.

Mohamed Salah new contract: Egyptian wants Liverpool stay

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has once again revealed that he wants to stay at the club for as long as possible and the contract decision rests with the management.

The 29-year-old has 18 months left on his current deal with Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise an agreement soon.

Recently the player was linked with a move to Barcelona and Salah has now revealed that it is an honour for him to be linked with the European giants.

However, the Egyptian international has reiterated his commitment towards Liverpool and he has urged the club hierarchy to solve the issue regarding his contract.

He said via The Athletic: “The decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue. There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them. “Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted last week but there is no update regarding Salah’s contract talks.

The 29-year-old is in the form of his life right now and Liverpool must move quickly to secure his long term future.

The Egyptian has 19 goals and nine assists in 20 appearances across all competitions this season and he will be crucial to Liverpool’s ambitions of winning the Premier League and the Champions League.