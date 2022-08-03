Leeds United vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leeds United will be hoping to avoid another relegation scrap this season as they welcome Wolves to Elland Road for their Premier League opener – read on to find our very own bet builder tips for this intriguing encounter.

Leeds vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips

Leeds vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 1: Wolves First Half

For the first leg of our selection, we are predicting Wolves to head into the break with the lead.

This is largely based on two key metrics, the first of which being Wolves were considerably stronger in the first half than Leeds last season, and a table based solely on their second half form would have seen them finish five places lower.

Secondly, while Leeds fans will be enthused by a fresh season now Jesse Marsch can stamp his imprint on the team, their home form was abysmal last season. The Whites won just four of their 19 games at Elland Road, while Wolves’ away record was significantly better than their home form, a statistic that would have seen them finish seventh if home form was removed.

Leeds vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

While we think Wolves will frustrate Leeds in the first half, we are expecting the match to see both sides get on the scoresheet.

The repeat of this fixture last season saw a cagey 1-1 draw in Yorkshire, before the reverse at Molineux saw an incredible 3-2 victory for Leeds courtesy of a 90th minute winner from Luke Ayling; this may well have contributed to their narrow survival.

Leeds vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip 3: Match to be a Draw

Lastly, we are going out on a limb and predicting a share of the spoils.

As mentioned, both fixtures last year were very evenly matched despite Leeds claiming victory back in March. Both sides are heavily reliant on their counter-attacking abilities and we think this will translate into an entertaining fixture with very little separating the two.

Leeds vs Wolves Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Leeds 13/10 Draw 12/5 Wolves 11/5

Leeds vs Wolves Team News

Jesse Marsch will have five new first team players at his disposal, although the likes of Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and new signing Luis Sinisterra are all set to miss the opener through injury.

Meanwhile, Wolves have had a relatively quiet summer in the transfer window bringing in just one new face – Nathan Collins from Burnley. Meanwhile, key players in Raul Jiminez, Nelson Semedo and the returning Adama Traore are all expected to be absent.

Leeds vs Wolves Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream