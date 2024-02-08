NBA

League insiders say that Miles Bridges will likely remain with the Hornets for the rest of 2023-24

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miles Bridges Hornets pic
Miles Bridges Hornets pic

Through 50 games this season, the Charlotte Hornets have a 10-40 record. They are 1-9 in their last 10 and are on a nine-game losing streak. Wins have not come consistently for Charlotte in 2023-24. Right now, a 10-40 record has them at 13th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. 

At 3:00 p.m. EST today, the NBA trade deadline will end. It’s been rather slow at the trade deadline, including the days leading up to it. There is still plenty of time for teams to negotiate and work out a deal. One player drawing a ton of interest around the league is Hornets SF Miles Bridges. While the 25-year-old has a handful of teams monitoring him, league insiders say it’s unlikely for Bridges to be moved before the deadline.

There’s a strong chance that Miles Bridges will be not traded by the Hornets before the deadline at 3:00 p.m. EST


According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are expected to keep Bridges and will make a trade with him. Sources have reported that the Jazz, Suns, and Pistons were just a few teams who were keeping their eye on the former first-round pick. When the 2023=24 season ends, Briges will be a restricted free agent. Wojnarowski also added that the Hornets would like to resign Bridges this summer to an extension.

Another reason trying to trade Bridges is not easy is due to his no-trade clause. This allows him to veto any potential trade the Hornets might try and make. The likelihood of Bridges staying in Charlotte is strong. Even Miles Bridges himself expressed a desire to stay with Charlotte. They were with him at his lowest last season when he was dealing with domestic violence charges. He’s worked hard to change his life within the past two years and the Hornets did not waiver. His team gave him a second chance and Bridges has taken full advantage of this opportunity.


Bridges has scored 45 and 41 points in his last two games. The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-high (21.9) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (1.0) steals per contest. Charlotte is lucky to have Bridges on a team-friendly $7.9 million deal for the 2023-24 season. They’ll owe him a contract extension this offseason if they choose to resign  Bridges. We’ll have to wait and see what happens by the trade deadline today at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Miles Bridges Hornets pic
NBA

LATEST League insiders say that Miles Bridges will likely remain with the Hornets for the rest of 2023-24

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
i
NBA
NBA Trade Deadline: Xavier Tillman Traded To The Boston Celtics
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 07 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies have traded center Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks as the Celtics look for more front-court depth.   The Memphis Grizzlies are trading…

Jonathan Kuminga Warriors pic
NBA
In his last 17 games, Golden States Jonathan Kuminga is averaging (20.4) points
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024

Through 47 games this season, the Warriors are 22-25. They are coming off a 109-98 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Steph Curry and the Warriors are currently 12th in the…

Khris Middleton Bucks pic
NBA
Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton (ankle) could miss time for Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
Simone Fontecchio Jazz pic
NBA
The Celtics are looking at three players for depth ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
Nic Claxton Nets pic
NBA
Sources say the Brooklyn Nets are not looking to trade Nic Claxton before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 07 2024
1989170292.0
NBA
NBA: The Clippers Are Now The #1 Team In The Western Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 07 2024
Arrow to top