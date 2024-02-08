Through 50 games this season, the Charlotte Hornets have a 10-40 record. They are 1-9 in their last 10 and are on a nine-game losing streak. Wins have not come consistently for Charlotte in 2023-24. Right now, a 10-40 record has them at 13th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.

At 3:00 p.m. EST today, the NBA trade deadline will end. It’s been rather slow at the trade deadline, including the days leading up to it. There is still plenty of time for teams to negotiate and work out a deal. One player drawing a ton of interest around the league is Hornets SF Miles Bridges. While the 25-year-old has a handful of teams monitoring him, league insiders say it’s unlikely for Bridges to be moved before the deadline.

There’s a strong chance that Miles Bridges will be not traded by the Hornets before the deadline at 3:00 p.m. EST

"It's likely Miles Bridges is on the Hornets after the trade deadline. This is an organization that would like to resign Bridges in the summer" - Adrian Wojnarowski



According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets are expected to keep Bridges and will make a trade with him. Sources have reported that the Jazz, Suns, and Pistons were just a few teams who were keeping their eye on the former first-round pick. When the 2023=24 season ends, Briges will be a restricted free agent. Wojnarowski also added that the Hornets would like to resign Bridges this summer to an extension.

Another reason trying to trade Bridges is not easy is due to his no-trade clause. This allows him to veto any potential trade the Hornets might try and make. The likelihood of Bridges staying in Charlotte is strong. Even Miles Bridges himself expressed a desire to stay with Charlotte. They were with him at his lowest last season when he was dealing with domestic violence charges. He’s worked hard to change his life within the past two years and the Hornets did not waiver. His team gave him a second chance and Bridges has taken full advantage of this opportunity.

Miles Bridges’ last 2 games 🔥 45 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT (63% FG)

Miles Bridges' last 2 games: 45 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 6 3PT (63% FG) and 41 PTS, 5 3PT, 4 AST (62% FG). He joins Kemba Walker and Glen Rice as the only players in franchise history to score 45+



Bridges has scored 45 and 41 points in his last two games. The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-high (21.9) points, (7.2) rebounds, and (1.0) steals per contest. Charlotte is lucky to have Bridges on a team-friendly $7.9 million deal for the 2023-24 season. They’ll owe him a contract extension this offseason if they choose to resign Bridges. We’ll have to wait and see what happens by the trade deadline today at 3:00 p.m. EST.