With a win on Wednesday vs. the Grizzlies, the Lakers are now 41-32 this season. The team is on a five-game win streak and is 7-3 in their last 10. Los Angeles only has nine games left in the 2023-24 regular season. LeBron James and the Lakers are ninth in the West and would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

James and Anthony Davis are the two highest scorers per game for the Lakers this season. Third on the team is PG D’Angelo Russell who is playing extremely well in his first full season back with Los Angeles. In a recent interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Russell told him that he’d love to be with the Lakers next season.

Will D’Angelo Russell play for the Lakers in 2024-25?

Story: D’Angelo Russell wants to remain with the Lakers in free agency and credits his career-best shooting season to his son, Riley. Russell is shooting 42.3% from 3, third among players ranked in the NBA’s Top 25 in made 3s per game. More on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wA0jDlwYvp — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 27, 2024



Last season, D’Angelo Russell started the year with the Timberwolves. The veteran PG played in 54 games for Minnesota before being traded at the deadline to the Lakers. Russell was able to rejoin the team that drafted him 2nd overall in 2015. To finish the 2022-23 season, Russell made 17 starts for Los Angeles. Additionally, he started in 15 of their 16 playoff games last season. Head coach Darvin Ham benched him in their final game of the postseason. The Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Conference Finals.

In 2023-24, Russell is having one of the best seasons of his career. The 28-year-old PG is averaging (18.2) points, (3.0) rebounds, and (6.4) assists per game. His (.425) three-point percentage is a career-high for Russell in his ninth season. Speaking with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Russell said he would love to stay with the Lakers this offseason and not have to go through the whole free agency process. Ultimately, the decision is in Russell’s hands.

D’angelo Russell | Unreal Shooter • 2nd Time this yr w/ B2B Gms of 5+ 3pm • 2nd Time this yr w/ 4 Straight Gms of 4+ 3pm • 3 3’s away from 200 3pm on the yr (2nd time in his Career hitting 200) • 3 3’s away from surpassing Kuz as #7 All-Time in Career 3pm as a Laker pic.twitter.com/8saqgh5alx — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) March 28, 2024



This offseason, D’Angelo Russell has a player option of $18.69 million for the 2024-25 season. That puts the power in his hands. He can decide whether he wants to stay with the team or test the waters of free agency. If he wants to win, his best bet may be to stay with Los Angeles. If he’s looking for another pay-day, signing with another team is his best option. The biggest contract of his career came from the Nets which was four-year, $117 million. Who knows what teams would be willing to pay for the services of Russell this offseason?