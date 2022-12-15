KSI Expects To Fight Jake Paul After He Beats Dillon Danis

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

KSI has revealed that he thinks he will fight Jake Paul in 2023 after he beats Dillon Danis in January. The British YouTube sensation is set to fight Danis on January 14th, but believes the fight against Jake Paul will happen at some stage next year after that.

KSI Wants Jake Paul In 2023

After years of back and forth between the pair, it seems that Jake Paul and KSI may finally meet in the boxing ring in 2023.

Both KSI and ‘The Problem Child’ have been rivals since 2018, and a fight has been brewing between the pair ever since. The dynamic is strange however, as KSI is close friends and owns a business with Jake’s brother, Logan Paul.

The British YouTube star turned musician, turned boxer thinks that the Paul fight is inevitable at some stage. However, the London man has revealed that he will hang up his gloves for good after he fights Jake Paul, which is why the fight keeps on getting delayed. KSI is enjoyed the boxing process so much now that he wants to hold off on fighting his biggest rival as long as he can so he can continue to improve in the sport.

At a press conference earlier today, KSI revealed that he has fallen in love with the sport of boxing, and doesn’t want it to end:

“For me, it’s always about being able to improve. I hate getting injured because I feel it slows down my progress and I’m a progress-driven person.

“I think it [boxing] gives me purpose, and for me, that’s it. I definitely lost my purpose and lost my way a bit and felt very empty, whereas now I feel so fulfilled and good about my life and therapy has helped tremendously as well as having purpose in my life.”

“After Danis, then it’s breaking the next person and the next person and eventually getting to Jake Paul and destroying everything that he’s built,” he added. “I think it’s going to be fantastic… I could fight Jake middle of next year if I wanted to, I was definitely offered to, but I said ‘nah’ because I’m enjoying this too much.”

For now, KSI must concentrate on his upcoming fight in the New Year against MMA star, Dillon Danis. This will undoubtedly be the toughest test of the 25-year-old’s boxing career, but one he is relishing.

Provided KSI gets the job done on January 14th, it looks like all roads lead to a mega-clash with long-term rival Jake Paul in the summer of 2023. Fingers crossed the fight happens, as it is absolutely huge!

KSI Prepared To Put Manners On Dillon Danis

For now, KSI must forget about the potential of a Jake Paul fight and fully concentrate on the job in hand on January 14th. This will be the toughest fight of the YouTube star’s career, and one he must take fully seriously.

January 14th 2023. It’s that time again. Time to shut Dildo Danis up for good and add another infinity stone to my collection before the final snap. pic.twitter.com/9gWpeiW6y9 — ksi (@KSI) November 20, 2022

KSI revealed at a press conference today that the thought of punching Dillon Danis in the face is what is helping him get through training. He insists that he will leave no stone unturned and will shut Danis up for good next month:

“For me, making sure I break Dillon Danis’ face on January 14 is giving me so much joy.”

KSI vs Dillon Danis Betting Odds

Bet Odds Play KSI -240 Dillon Danis +175 Draw +1600

