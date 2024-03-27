Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the first time since December 8th

With a win on Monday, the Knicks improved their record to 43-28. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in 2023-24. For most of the season, the Knicks have been without their starting frontcourt. Starting center Mitchell Robinson has missed the most time of any player on the roster this season.

Robinson has missed 50 consecutive games for the Knicks and has not played since 12/8. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle injury vs. Toronto and needed surgery. New York’s big man has been out since but he is on track to make his return. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Robinson is expected to be active for the Knicks tonight when they are on the road to face the Raptors.

Mitchell Robinson is expected to be active and available to play for the Knicks tonight, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/268caiNp9p — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2024



In his first season as a full-time starter for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson has only been available for 21 games. The former second-round pick has missed 50 straight games due to an ankle injury. However, sources reported that Robinson is expected to make his return tonight against the Raptors. Ironically it’s the same team that he injured his ankle against in December. Since the seven-footer has been out, the Knicks have mostly used Isaiah Hatrenstein as their starting center.

Hartenstein has played in 65 of New York’s 71 games this season and has made 39 starts. The Knicks are lucky to have a capable backup like Hartenstein who can seamlessly fit into the starting lineup. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he was unsure whether Robinson will start for the Knicks against Toronto. He noted that Hartenstein could get the start and Robinson could come off the bench. Thibodeau still wants to get Robinson minutes with the starting five at some point in the game.



Regardless of whether Robinson starts or comes off the bench, he’s an effective player for the Knicks. In 21 starts this season, Robinson is averaging (6.2) points, a career-high (10.3) rebounds, (1.5) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. The big man knows what he does well and he sticks to it. Before the injury, Robinson was playing well for the Knicks and was having a strong start to the season defensively.