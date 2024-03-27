NBA

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson will play tonight for the first time since December 8th

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic
Mitchell Robinson Knicks pic

With a win on Monday, the Knicks improved their record to 43-28. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in 2023-24. For most of the season, the Knicks have been without their starting frontcourt. Starting center Mitchell Robinson has missed the most time of any player on the roster this season. 

Robinson has missed 50 consecutive games for the Knicks and has not played since 12/8. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle injury vs. Toronto and needed surgery. New York’s big man has been out since but he is on track to make his return. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Robinson is expected to be active for the Knicks tonight when they are on the road to face the Raptors.

After missing 50 consecutive games, Mitchell Robinson is expected to make his return tonight for the Knicks


In his first season as a full-time starter for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson has only been available for 21 games. The former second-round pick has missed 50 straight games due to an ankle injury. However, sources reported that Robinson is expected to make his return tonight against the Raptors. Ironically it’s the same team that he injured his ankle against in December. Since the seven-footer has been out, the Knicks have mostly used Isaiah Hatrenstein as their starting center.

Hartenstein has played in 65 of New York’s 71 games this season and has made 39 starts. The Knicks are lucky to have a capable backup like Hartenstein who can seamlessly fit into the starting lineup. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he was unsure whether Robinson will start for the Knicks against Toronto. He noted that Hartenstein could get the start and Robinson could come off the bench. Thibodeau still wants to get Robinson minutes with the starting five at some point in the game.


Regardless of whether Robinson starts or comes off the bench, he’s an effective player for the Knicks. In 21 starts this season, Robinson is averaging (6.2) points, a career-high (10.3) rebounds, (1.5) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. The big man knows what he does well and he sticks to it. Before the injury, Robinson was playing well for the Knicks and was having a strong start to the season defensively.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Patrick Beverley Bucks pic
NBA

LATEST Milwaukee’s Patrick Beverley needs wrist surgery and is out 3-4 months

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024
Tyler Herro Heat pic
NBA
NBA insider says there is no timetable on when Miami’s Tyler Herro will return
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024

Through 72 games this season, the Heat are 39-33. Miami lost 113-92 to the Warriors on Tuesday night. That has the team at 7th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have…

1efa2660fd10d134768627997aa8c8e9
NBA
Every Game Remaining On Suns Schedule Is Against A Team With A Better Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024

The Phoenix Suns are in the thick of one of the tightest playoff battles that the NBA currently has to offer. They are one of the teams bunched up in…

rsz usatsi 22391115
NBA
Kings And Mavericks Will Face Off Twice This Week With 6th Seed On The Line
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz 898cf10f77352b55500076c86f2cb026
NBA
Kevin Love Congratulates Domantas Sabonis On Breaking His NBA Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
Julius Randle Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ Julius Randle has still not been cleared for contact with 11 games left in the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ Ty Lue thinks his team is playing ‘soft’ after a loss on Monday to the Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
Arrow to top