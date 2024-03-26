NBA

Knicks’ Julius Randle has still not been cleared for contact with 11 games left in the regular season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Julius Randle Knicks pic
Julius Randle Knicks pic

On Monday, the Knicks were at home to face the Pistons. New York won 124-99 and improved to 43-28 on the season. That is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11 games left in 2023-24. For the majority of the season, the Knicks have been without two of their starting frontcourt players. 

Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson have both missed extended time for the Knicks. Robinson has been out since the beginning of December. However, Stefan Bony of the New York Post reported that Robison is close to returning. Randle’s injury update was not as positive. The three-time all-star has still not been cleared for contact after suffering a shoulder injury. Not ideal for the Knicks who have 11 games left in the 2023-24 regular season.

When will Julius Randle make his return for the Knicks?

It’s not time for Knicks fans to panic but they should monitor the situation of Julius Randle. The 29-year-old PF has been out for the last 25 games in a row. Randle has made 46 starts this season for the Knicks and last played on 1/27 vs. the Miami Heat. New York’s all-star forward injured his shoulder trying to take a charge. He’s slowly progressed through the rehab stages but time in the regular season is quickly running out.

With only 11 games left in the regular season, the clock is ticking for Randle to return. Ideally, New York wants him to play a few games before the postseason starts. However, they do not want to rush Randle back and risk re-injuring his shoulder. The Knicks are lucky to have a ton of depth on their roster that has kept the team winning all season. Stefan Bondy reported that Randle is doing more and is feeling better. Despite that, he hasn’t been cleared for contact and there’s no timetable for his return.


The Knicks are being patient with Randle but there’s only so much time left. Right now, Randle’s rehab process has essentially stalled. He cannot move forward until he’s cleared for contact. Until then, Randle will be stuck without a timetable to return. That’s concerning for Knicks fans who hope to have a deep playoff run in 2023-24. For now, the team waits until Randle is cleared for contact and can continue his rehab progression.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Julius Randle Knicks pic
NBA

LATEST Knicks’ Julius Randle has still not been cleared for contact with 11 games left in the regular season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA
Clippers’ Ty Lue thinks his team is playing ‘soft’ after a loss on Monday to the Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024

On Monday, the LA Clippers were at home to face the Indiana Pacers. Earlier this season, the Clippers had a dominant 151-127 vs. Indiana. However, Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers…

66023d4c03928.image
NBA
The Washington Wizards Have The Longest Winning Streak In The Eastern Conference
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024

The Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. They recently had the worst record in the league after the Detroit Pistons…

rsz gettyimages 1728619172 scaled 1
NBA
Warriors Lead Over Rockets Now Down To Just A Half-Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz 17098010343702
NBA
Rockets Could Get Alperen Sengun Back Before End Of Regular Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
6600dede1f81b ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
ESPN Analyst Thinks UConn Men’s Team Could Compete In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
Jalen Green is averaging (29.3) points during Houston’s eight-game win streak
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
Arrow to top