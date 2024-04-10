The Sacramento Kings have plenty to play for over the final week of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. They are looking to improve their standing in the Play-In Tournament, and will be trying to stave off the Warriors and Lakers, who are close in the rearview.

Kings Lose, Sabonis Sees His Streak Snapped

Sabonis tonight: 8 PTS

13 REB

5 AST The 61-game double-double streak is over. https://t.co/mNmF3q01qe — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2024

Things got off to a great start in the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings brought a 19-point lead into halftime, and it looked as though they’d take care of business in keeping pace with the rest of the pack. But another blown lead was added to Sacramento’s resume, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder were able to mount the big comeback to secure the win.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis struggled in the contest, scoring just eight points. His NBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles effectively comes to an end, with the mark being set at 61 games.

The loss for Sacramento all but guarantees that they will be participating in the Play-In Tournament in some facet. The Suns loss to the Clippers helps, but the Pelicans being victorious over the Trail Blazers boosts them into the 6th spot, two full games ahead of the Kings and owners of the tie-breaker.

Lakers Blow Opportunity, Lose To Warriors

Klay Thompson tonight:

27 PTS, 3 AST, 62% FG, 5/10 3PM Steph Curry tonight:

23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 77% FG, 6/6 3PM Draymond Green tonight:

15 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 71% FG, 5/7 3PM pic.twitter.com/Yyown9CZOG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 10, 2024

In a saving grace, Sacramento will stay in the 8th spot in the West for the time being. The Lakers had a chance to surpass the Kings and move into 8th themselves, but came up short against Stephen Curry and the Warriors in a meaningful game between the two rivals. The loss by LA keeps them a half-game behind Sacramento, and the Warriors are now just a game back of the Kings.

The Warriors have perhaps the easiest remaining schedule of the three teams, with games against the Trail Blazers and Jazz remaining. They still have to play a tough contest against the Pelicans, though, which will be of the utmost importance for both sides. The Kings will take on the Pelicans and Suns before finishing the season against Portland.