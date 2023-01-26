American Football

Joe Burrow Says The Chiefs are still the team to beat this year ahead of Championship game

Olly Taliku
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow believes despite their past wins over the Chiefs, that they are still the side to beat in the NFL this season ahead of the Bengals AFC Championship game in Kansas City this weekend.

Burrow and the Bengals have been sensational in their past few games and throughout the season as a whole, with their performances earning Cincinnati a repeat of the 2022 AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati QB has been one of the best players on the field this season and as a result has been announced as a finalist for the MVP this year, alongside Patrick Mahomes, Jaylen Hurts, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson.

Ahead of his visit to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs and fellow MVP finalist (and hot favourite to win the award) Patrick Mahomes, Burrow has said that the Chiefs are still the side to beat this year.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience.

“We know what team we’re playing: a team that’s been to this game the last five seasons, and they’ve all been in that stadium. So, to me they’re still the team to beat, and we’re coming for them. But we know it’s gonna be tough. It’s gonna be hard fought, and we know the kind of players they have on that side.

The Bengals QB will be looking to make history when he plays on Sunday, because if Burrow wins he will make history for the franchise as after just three seasons in Cincinnati he will surpass the total number of all Bengals quarterback’s postseason wins.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
Olly Taliku

