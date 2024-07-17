American Football

Three Time Super Bowl Winner Patrick Mahomes Brings TV To Training Camp For Olympics & College Football 25

Olly Taliku
Training camp is about to begin for the Kansas City Chiefs and as they look to make it three Super Bowls in a row this year, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has brought a TV to the pre season. 

Patrick Mahomes Excited For Olympic Games & CFB25

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 & in 2024 and this year they will look to make it three on the bounce, but Patrick Mahomes seems to be taking it easy heading into his eighth camp.

Speaking this week ahead of the Chiefs’ first training camp in 2024, Mahomes said for the first time ever he has taken a TV to camp with a busy summer of sport still to come.

“This is my first year I’m bringing a TV,” Mahomes told reporters on Tuesday.

“I haven’t brought a TV ever before, but NCAA came out, I’m gonna have to turn it on. I brought a TV for NCAA and the Olympics.” 

The highly anticipated college football game came out earlier this month and it appears Mahomes has given the EA game his full endorsement as he has brought it to camp this year.

The Olympics also gets underway in Paris at the end of this month and although there is no football at the games, Mahomes is sure to enjoy his fellow Americans competing across a range of sports.

Despite taking entertainment with him to camp for the first time this year, Mahomes still impressed the importance of the summer training and squad building ahead of the new season.

“The only thing for me is leaving the family is always tough, especially as the kids get older. But being in the building, being at lunch together, being at dinner together, always being around the guys, you build this culture and family-type brotherhood. I’m excited to continue to do that.

“A lot of new faces, and guys who have been here before because we know what it takes in order for us to go out there and be great.”

The Chiefs are current joint betting favourites to win the 2024 Super Bowl, which would be Patrick Mahomes’ fourth in Kansas City after eight years in the league.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
