NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For MVP Award

The finalists have been announced for this years NFL MVP award, and the final list of candidates has been released, with not too many shocks on who made it.

The Associated Press released their nominees Wednesday with a star-filled list.

The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP. 👀 📺: #NFLHonors — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9pm ET on NBC pic.twitter.com/7YOkys5edJ — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2023

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, Bills QB

Joe Burrows, Bengals QB

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB

Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

The question is will Mahomes take him his second MVP award? Or could we see another prolific QB in Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts earn their first.

Mahomes was the 2018 MVP and helped Kansas City go 14-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns,

As for Hurts, he had 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and 35 combined touchdowns while leading the Eagles to No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they’re also now in the NFC Championship Game for the second time in six seasons.

Jefferson also had a strong regular season before the Vikings’ collapse in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards in his third season in Minnesota. He’s the only non-QB on the list.

As for Burrow, he has been the Bengals’ most important asset, leading them to the AFC Championship Game, with 35 touchdowns passing for 4,475 yards.

One who also had a huge season was Allen of the Bills, who were disappointed in their Divisional Round game with the Bengals. Allen had 4,283 passing yards for the season, with 35 touchdowns too.

