NFL

NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For MVP Award

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
NFL MVP Award
NFL MVP Award
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The finalists have been announced for this years NFL MVP award, and the final list of candidates has been released, with not too many shocks on who made it. 

The Associated Press released their nominees Wednesday with a star-filled list.

AP Most Valuable Player

  • Josh Allen, Bills QB
  • Joe Burrows, Bengals QB
  • Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB
  • Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR
  • Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

The question is will Mahomes take him his second MVP award? Or could we see another prolific QB in Joe Burrow or Jalen Hurts earn their first.

Mahomes was the 2018 MVP and helped Kansas City go 14-3 to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns,

As for Hurts, he had 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards and 35 combined touchdowns while leading the Eagles to No. 1 seed in the NFC, and they’re also now in the NFC Championship Game for the second time in six seasons.

Jefferson also had a strong regular season before the Vikings’ collapse in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. He led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards in his third season in Minnesota. He’s the only non-QB on the list.

As for Burrow, he has been the Bengals’ most important asset, leading them to the AFC Championship Game, with 35 touchdowns passing for 4,475 yards.

One who also had a huge season was Allen of the Bills, who were disappointed in their Divisional Round game with the Bengals. Allen had 4,283 passing yards for the season, with 35 touchdowns too.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL Honors
NFL

LATEST NFL Honors: Finalists Announced For Offensive & Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
mahomes
NFL
ChatGTP Gives Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction That Back The Chiefs To Reach The Super Bowl
Author image Kyle Curran  •  50min

ChatGTP has given us its Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals predictions as the pair go head-to-head this weekend in the AFC Championship Game, and they favour the Chiefs to…

usa today 17207529.0
NFL
ChatGTP Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction Has Clear Winner In NFC Championship
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

ChatGTP has given us its Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers prediction for their NFC Championship game on Sunday — and it makes for good reading for Eagles fans. We…

bengals vs chiefs
NFL
NFL Head-to-Head Stats For Conference Championship Weekend: AFC and NFC Championship Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
open ai
NFL
ChatGPT’s Bold Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships and Super Bowl
Author image David Evans  •  18h
Engram
NFL
Jaguars and Evan Engram Interested in Contract Extension
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
aaron rodgers 2
NFL
New York Jets Willing to Give Up Two First-Round Picks for Aaron Rodgers
Author image David Evans  •  21h
Arrow to top