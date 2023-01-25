Joe Burrow on the Verge of Making Bengals History with 6th Postseason Win

Joe Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, has a chance to make history in the NFL in just his third season with the team. He currently has the same number of postseason wins as all the other Bengals quarterbacks combined and with a win in this Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Chiefs, he will surpass the total number of all Bengals quarterback’s postseason wins.

Burrow Seeking Sixth Playoff Win in Just Third Year

Burrow, the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had a solid career with the Bengals so far. He has shown leadership and poise on the field and has played a significant role in the team’s recent success in the playoffs. By leading the team to the AFC Championship, he has a chance to make history and surpass the total number of all Bengals quarterback’s postseason wins.

The Bengals have not had much success in the playoffs in recent years. However, Burrow has played a key role in the team’s recent playoff runs, including last season’s Super Bowl run. The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl where they were eventually beaten by the LA Rams, but Burrow is at it again this season.

With a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship, Burrow would record his sixth playoff win. That is more than all Bengal QBs combined in the team’s history.

Joe Burrow has as many playoff wins as the Bengals had in their entire history before drafting him 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nn9wx6GgK1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

The Bengals have had the edge over the Chiefs in the teams’ last couple of meetings. They have recorded the ‘W’ in their last three meetings including last season’s AFC Championship Game where the Bengals were victorious in overtime.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be looking to exact revenge, but he may have to do so banged up. Mahomes injured his ankle in the Chiefs’ win over Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, but is expected to be good to go on Sunday.