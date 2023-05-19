The Jody Demling Preakness picks and predictions for 2023 sees the well-respected handicapper pin his hopes AWAY from the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage. See which horse Demling is tipping in the Preakness Stakes below.
Jody Demling Preakness Picks For 2023
The wait is almost over for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes this Saturday as a field of 8 runners lock horns for the $900k top prize.
Mage will be the horse grabbing all the Preakness headlines after his top win in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago. He’ll be looking to add “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” to his CV this Saturday and in the process keep his dreams of becoming the 14th US Triple Crown winner alive.
However, Jody Demling thinks that Mage is worth taking on.
Blazing Sevens (6/1)
The Jody Demling Preakness Stakes pick for 2023 sees BLAZING SEVENS getting the nod in a race that of the 8 runners, four have the best chance of collecting the “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.
This 3 year-old colt will have having his seventh career run this Saturday – having won two. He was a fine 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season at Keeneland and prior to that won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont (watch below).
The only blot for Blazing Sevens really has come in the Fountain of Youth Stakes back in March, but he bounced back to run a fair third in the Blue Grass Stakes last time out to set this up.
Yes, he could have run in the Kentucky Derby as had enough points to do so, but his shrewd handler Chad Brown decided to bypass the Churchill Downs race to keep him fresher for the Preakness – something he also did 12 months ago with Early Voting.
Brown will be hunting his third Preakness Stakes win after also winning it in 2017 with Cloud Computing.
WATCH: Blazing Sevens Winning the 2022 Champagne Stakes At Belmont
WATCH: Blazing Sevens Running Third In The 2023 Blue Grass Stakes
Preakness Stakes Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.
- Mage 8/5
- First Mission 5/2
- National Treasure 4/1
- Blazing Sevens 6/1
- Red Route One 10/1
- Perform 15/1
- Coffeewithchris 20/1
- Chase The Chaos 50/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
