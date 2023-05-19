Horse Racing

Jody Demling Preakness Stakes Picks & Predictions For 2023: Blazing Sevens To Prove Too Hot

Andy Newton
The Jody Demling Preakness picks and predictions for 2023 sees the well-respected handicapper pin his hopes AWAY from the recent Kentucky Derby winner Mage. See which horse Demling is tipping in the Preakness Stakes below.

Jody Demling Preakness Picks For 2023

The wait is almost over for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes this Saturday as a field of 8 runners lock horns for the $900k top prize.

Mage will be the horse grabbing all the Preakness headlines after his top win in the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago. He’ll be looking to add “The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” to his CV this Saturday and in the process keep his dreams of becoming the 14th US Triple Crown winner alive.

However, Jody Demling thinks that Mage is worth taking on.

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Preakness Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Pimlico Runners

Blazing Sevens (6/1)

The Jody Demling Preakness Stakes pick for 2023 sees BLAZING SEVENS getting the nod in a race that of the 8 runners, four have the best chance of collecting the “The Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.

This 3 year-old colt will have having his seventh career run this Saturday – having won two. He was a fine 4th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last season at Keeneland and prior to that won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont (watch below).

The only blot for Blazing Sevens really has come in the Fountain of Youth Stakes back in March, but he bounced back to run a fair third in the Blue Grass Stakes last time out to set this up.

Yes, he could have run in the Kentucky Derby as had enough points to do so, but his shrewd handler Chad Brown decided to bypass the Churchill Downs race to keep him fresher for the Preakness – something he also did 12 months ago with Early Voting.

Brown will be hunting his third Preakness Stakes win after also winning it in 2017 with Cloud Computing.

WATCH: Blazing Sevens Winning the 2022 Champagne Stakes At Belmont

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

WATCH: Blazing Sevens Running Third In The 2023 Blue Grass Stakes

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 8 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top