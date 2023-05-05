Horse Racing

Jody Demling Kentucky Derby Picks & Predictions For 2023: Derma Sotogake & Two Phil’s To Shine, Forte To Fade

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
kentucky derby odds
kentucky derby odds

The Jody Demling Kentucky Derby picks and predictions for 2023 sees the well-respected handicapped pin his hopes on two horses, plus he’s taking on the hit favorite Forte. Find out why below.

Top Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Jody Demling Kentucky Derby Picks For 2023

The wait is almost over for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday as a field of 20 runners lock horns for the $1.8m top prize.

Forte is the warm order in the betting to give trainer Todd Pletcher his third success in the Run for the Roses, but well-known handicapper Jody Demling feels the exciting 3 year-old is worth taking on.

Demling has also got two nice-priced runners to side with and thinks there could be history in the making with the first ever winner of the Kentucky Derby from Japan.

Derma Sotogake (10/1)

Demling is dreaming of a bit of ‘Derma Sotogake‘ this Saturday as he thinks this Japanese raider can cement his name in the Kentucky Derby history books as the first Far East runner to land the famous race.

The 3 year-old was last seen winning the UAE Derby (watch below) in decent fashion and before that was a fine third in the Saudi Derby, so running outside of Japan is no issue. The time was good last time as well and Demling has picked up in this.

Many feel that it won’t be long before a horse from Japan is winning the Derby and this year they’ve got a live chance of that happening.

Bet on Derma Sotogake (10/1) at BetOnline

Two Phil’s (12/1)

Two Phil’s went into many a notebook – including Jody Demling’s – when winning the Jeff Ruby Steaks last time out at Turfway Park.

He got the job done by an impressive 5 1/4 lengths that day and with 8 career runs (4 wins) is one of the more experienced in the field. Post position 3 is not 100% ideal, but can hopefully have enough early pace to overcome that inside draw and any traffic issues that might arise.

Regular rider Jareth Loveberry knows the horse well and continues in the plate.

Bet on Two Phil’s (12/1) at BetOnline

Best Fade Bet: Forte (3/1)

Demling is also opting to go against the Todd Pletcher-trained favorite and will be fading Forte.

The decent quality of opposition this time gives him his biggest reason why he’s taking on this colt who has won his last five starts.

He thinks the Florida Derby (watch below), which is often a good Kentucky Derby trial race, was impressive but only just got going late on to get the job done and it remains to be seen how much that took out of him.

At the odds, he’s little value in a race that Demling thinks you can make cases for many.

Bet against Forte in the Kentucky Derby at BetOnline

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
kentucky derby odds
Horse Racing

LATEST Jody Demling Kentucky Derby Picks & Predictions For 2023: Derma Sotogake & Two Phil’s To Shine, Forte To Fade

Author image Andy Newton  •  22min
Olczyk
Horse Racing
Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby Picks & Predictions For 2023: See Why Two Phil’s & Reincarnate Get The Olczyk Verdict
Author image Andy Newton  •  57min

See below the Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby picks and predictions for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big Run for the Roses battle and with the prospect of rain on the day…

Randy Moss
Horse Racing
Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks: NBC Sports Analyst Gives His Churchill Downs 1-2-3-4
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

NBC Sports’ horse racing analyst Randy Moss has lifted the lid on his best Kentucky Derby picks ahead of the 2023 race this Saturday. You can see if he’s for…

Kentucky Derby betting tips
Horse Racing
Bovada Kentucky Derby Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
kentucky derby betting
Horse Racing
MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: $1000 Betting Offer For Horse Racing
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
BetUS Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $2500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Kentucky Derby Trends
Horse Racing
BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer: $1000 In Horse Racing Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Arrow to top