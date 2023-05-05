The Jody Demling Kentucky Derby picks and predictions for 2023 sees the well-respected handicapped pin his hopes on two horses, plus he’s taking on the hit favorite Forte. Find out why below.

Top Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Jody Demling Kentucky Derby Picks For 2023

The wait is almost over for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday as a field of 20 runners lock horns for the $1.8m top prize.

Forte is the warm order in the betting to give trainer Todd Pletcher his third success in the Run for the Roses, but well-known handicapper Jody Demling feels the exciting 3 year-old is worth taking on.

Demling has also got two nice-priced runners to side with and thinks there could be history in the making with the first ever winner of the Kentucky Derby from Japan.

Derma Sotogake (10/1)

Demling is dreaming of a bit of ‘Derma Sotogake‘ this Saturday as he thinks this Japanese raider can cement his name in the Kentucky Derby history books as the first Far East runner to land the famous race.

The 3 year-old was last seen winning the UAE Derby (watch below) in decent fashion and before that was a fine third in the Saudi Derby, so running outside of Japan is no issue. The time was good last time as well and Demling has picked up in this.

Many feel that it won’t be long before a horse from Japan is winning the Derby and this year they’ve got a live chance of that happening.

Two Phil’s (12/1)

Two Phil’s went into many a notebook – including Jody Demling’s – when winning the Jeff Ruby Steaks last time out at Turfway Park.

He got the job done by an impressive 5 1/4 lengths that day and with 8 career runs (4 wins) is one of the more experienced in the field. Post position 3 is not 100% ideal, but can hopefully have enough early pace to overcome that inside draw and any traffic issues that might arise.

Regular rider Jareth Loveberry knows the horse well and continues in the plate.

Best Fade Bet: Forte (3/1)

Demling is also opting to go against the Todd Pletcher-trained favorite and will be fading Forte.

The decent quality of opposition this time gives him his biggest reason why he’s taking on this colt who has won his last five starts.

He thinks the Florida Derby (watch below), which is often a good Kentucky Derby trial race, was impressive but only just got going late on to get the job done and it remains to be seen how much that took out of him.

At the odds, he’s little value in a race that Demling thinks you can make cases for many.

Horse Racing Related Content