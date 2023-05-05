Horse Racing

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks: NBC Sports Analyst Gives His Churchill Downs 1-2-3-4

Andy Newton
NBC Sports’ horse racing analyst Randy Moss has lifted the lid on his best Kentucky Derby picks ahead of the 2023 race this Saturday. You can see if he’s for or against the big favorite Forte. 

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks:

Randy Moss Kentucky Derby Picks and Tips 2023

Forte @ 3/1

Randy Moss feel that Forte’s speed figures are not great but thinks he’s progressed since his 2 year-old days. Moss added that the Todd Pletcher runner is the most dependable and consistent in the field and a deserving Kentucky Derby favorite and recent Florida Derby winner is hard to oppose.

Angel Of Empire @ 8/1

Arkansas Derby winner Angel Of Empire is another horse that Randy Moss has on his radar when it comes to his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks. He feels that it’s hard to split the Brad Cox pair of Angel Of Empire, who was a facile winner the last day at Oaklawn Park, while Verifying made Tapit Trice pull out all the stops in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland – losing by just a neck.

2023 Kentucky Derby Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Kentucky Derby Horse?

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

There has never been a Kentucky Derby winner from Japan, but they are having a good time of it with their International runners this year – including Derma Sotogake, who won the UAE Derby at Meydan, Dubai in March.

The time was very good the last day and Moss feels it’s probably only a matter of time before a horse from Japan wins the Kentucky Derby and this runner has the right credentials to be that breakthrough horse.

This 3 year-old was also third in the Saudi Derby in February and heads here having won 4 of his 8 starts.

Verifying @ 15/1

This Brad Cox runner is being put up by Moss as his Kentucky Derby ‘longshot’ ahead of the race. He thinks this 3 year-old Justify colt had a nice passage in the Blue Grass Stakes and showed a lot of guts to go head-to-head with Tapit Trice that day – going down by just a neck. Verifying’s pedigree suggests the longer trip is fine too.

Randy Moss and Jerry Bailey Run The Rule Over the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top