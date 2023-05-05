Michelle Yu, the red-hot horse racing tipster, is back with her expert picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. With a proven track record, including tipping the last two Kentucky Derby winners and a 15-1 win on Derma Sotogake in the UAE Derby, her predictions are highly sought after. So, without further ado, let’s dive into Michelle Yu’s 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions.

First, let’s take a glance at Yu’s top picks:

For more detailed insights, continue reading below.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Michelle Yu Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks & Predictions

A renowned horse racing analyst, Michelle Yu has made appearances on numerous TV channels, including FOX, NBC, and TVG. Her connections in the horse racing world run deep, having worked for top trainer Steve Asmussen and being married to trainer Ryan Hanson.

With her recent success in predicting longshot winners, racing fans eagerly await Yu’s Kentucky Derby tips. Let’s see what she has in store for the 2023 race.

Derma Sotogake (+1000)

A Japan 1-2-3-4 in the G2 UAE Derby! 🇯🇵 DERMA SOTOGAKE

🇯🇵 DURA EREDE

🇯🇵 CONTINUAR

🇯🇵 PERRIERE デルマソトガケ | #DWC23 pic.twitter.com/o97PecKPQB — World Pool (@WorldPool) March 25, 2023

Michelle Yu’s top pick for the 2023 Kentucky Derby is Derma Sotogake at +1000 odds.

“A son of champion sprinter Mind Your Biscuits, Derma Sotogake looked like the real deal in winning the UAE Derby,” Yu said. “The UAE Derby hasn’t been a great steppingstone to the Run for the Roses, but the recent utter domination of international races by Japan leaves me thinking he is not impossible. I’m not in love with his draw, but he still remains a contender.”

If you’re looking to follow Michelle Yu’s expert advice, backing Derma Sotogake could be a smart move.

Tapit Trice (+550) (FADE)

Michelle Yu advises bettors to FADE Tapit Trice, the second favorite in the Kentucky Derby. Her concern lies with jockey Luis Saez, who has only one third-place finish in ten Kentucky Derby appearances, which came after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. Yu worries that Tapit Trice may face traffic issues from post 5, and she’s not confident in Saez’s ability to handle it.

If you’re looking to go against Yu’s advice, Tapit Trice is available at +550 odds.

To sum up, Michelle Yu’s expert picks for the 2023 Kentucky Derby include backing Derma Sotogake at +1000 and fading Tapit Trice at +550. As one of the most successful tipsters in the horse racing world, following her advice could lead to a lucrative day at the races.

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides You May Like