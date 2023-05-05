Horse racing expert Jeff Siegel has unveiled his Kentucky Derby 2023 picks and predictions, with a focus on longshots at Churchill Downs. The 149th Run for the Roses takes place on Saturday, May 6, and Siegel has identified a couple of horses worth watching.

Last year’s Derby saw 80-1 longshot Rich Strike claim victory in a remarkable upset. With over 40 years of industry experience, Siegel has seen it all before. This weekend, he is looking for another longshot to enter the winner’s circle, and shares his best bets for the race.

Here are Jeff Siegel’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks:

🐴 Event: Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 📅 Date & Time: May 6th, 6:57 pm

May 6th, 6:57 pm 🌎 Location: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Churchill Downs, Kentucky 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Jeff Siegel Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Jeff Siegel’s Churchill Downs selections include two longshots: Derma Sotogake and Confidence Game. With odds of 10-1 and 22-1, Siegel’s picks could result in a substantial payout.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of Siegel’s Kentucky Derby selections.

Derma Sotogake (+1000)

Derma Sotogake, a Japanese horse, is one of two international contenders at Churchill Downs this year. The colt secured a spot after winning the UAE Derby. With an impressive performance at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, Derma Sotogake defeated three U.S.-based runners and posted a competitive time. The Japan-bred horse has four wins and two third-place finishes in eight starts.

Derma Sotogake hopes to become the first international Kentucky Derby winner since Sunny’s Halo in 1983 and the first-ever Japan-bred victor. Siegel believes the horse has the speed to compete at Churchill Downs.

Confidence Game (+2200)

Confidence Game, another longshot, has experience at Churchill Downs. The colt has raced there four times, securing two wins as a two-year-old. Confidence Game has shown steady development, with three wins, one second, and two third-place finishes in seven starts.

According to Siegel, Confidence Game’s Churchill Downs experience could lead to a strong performance and potentially a top finish.

With these picks, Jeff Siegel offers bettors an opportunity to capitalize on longshots in the 149th Kentucky Derby. Keep an eye on Derma Sotogake and Confidence Game as potential surprises in this year’s race.

