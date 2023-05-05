See below the Eddie Olczyk Kentucky Derby picks and predictions for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big Run for the Roses battle and with the prospect of rain on the day sees the NBC handicapper eye up two longshot horses that will enjoy an off track.



WATCH: Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby Preview

Here are Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby 2023 picks. You can find out why Two Phil’s and Reincarnate get the verdict from the former NHL man.

Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks

Eddie Olczyk might be better known as a former NHL player to many, but is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so with the Kentucky Derby just hours away now let’s see which horses Olczyck is taking the 20 runner field on with.

Two Phil’s (12/1)

Two Phil’s was an impressive winner of the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park at the end of March (watch below) and has been kept fresh for this since.

That win was his fourth career success from 8 runs and will head into Saturday’s Kentucky Derby as one of the most experienced in the field. He’s also a proven winner at Churchill Down, when taking the Street Sense Stakes there last October, so that track knowledge will be huge.

Regular rider Jareth Loveberry gets the leg-up in the saddle and Eddie Olczyk feels Two Phil’s can give the jockey his biggest career win for the Larry Rivelli team.

Reincarnate (50/1)

Horses trained in California have done well in recent times in the Kentucky Derby – winning 7 of the last 11. With that in mind Eddie Olczyk feels this Tim Yakteen 3 year-old is worth chancing at a big price.

Reincarnate was last seen running a fair third to Angel Of Empire in the Arkansas Derby (watch below) – beaten just under 5 lengths at the post. However, the longer trip here can suit and having Bob Baffert connections (formerly trained) then this is a further plus with BB having won the Run for the Roses 6 times.

You feel that if Baffert wasn’t serving a ban and this horse was running in his name – he’d not be 50/1!

The icing on the cake is the experienced John R. Velazquez in the saddle, who has won the Kentucky Derby three times since 2011.

