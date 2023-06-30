Boxing

Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record: ‘989 Assassin’ Won First 21 Fights With 14 Knockouts

Jermaine Franklin
Jermaine Franklin

After losing last time out to Anthony Joshua in their bout on April 1, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into Jermaine Franklin’s career. Read on to find out more about his overall boxing record and record in world title fights plus how many knockout victories he has.

Jermaine Franklin Boxing Record

The last time we saw Franklin in the boxing ring was his second fight in the UK earlier this year against Anthony Joshua. ‘AJ’ won the fight wide on the judges’ scorecards, but Franklin certainly put up a fight and dared to be great against the former two-time world heavyweight champion.

Before that, Franklin lost a narrow majority decision to the British heavyweight, with many fans thinking the decision should have been awarded the other way around. It was a razor thin decision defeat to Dillian Whyte.

Prior to these two fights, he had won all 21 of his professional fights. Now, Jermaine Franklin boasts an impressive boxing record of 21 wins to just two losses. Of these 21 wins, Franklin has won 14 of them by knockout. He is still a relatively unknown heavyweight, but had a decent resumé so far.

Each and every one of Jermaine Franklin’s first 21 fights all took place in the US. Prior to his last two fights, Franklin had also never fought the full 12 rounds.

Franklin’s first real test on paper came back in April 2019 when he fought Rydell Booker in Atlantic City. The American won via unanimous decision in the end, making the fight look a lot easier than it was supposed to be.

Jerry Forrest was up next for Franklin, with ‘989 Assassin’ winning a close split decision. Then, Franklin beat Pavel Sour, again by unanimous decision. This run of three fights looked tricky for Franklin on paper, but he passed all three tests with flying colors.

Franklin’s last fight did end up being his toughest, losing a wide unanimous decision to Britain’s Anthony Joshua. Not many people gave Franklin a chance at all in the fight, but he gave his best and came out of the fight with a huge amount of respect.

Two fights ago, the American lost a close majority decision to Dillian Whyte. Franklin was handed his first career defeat, but it was anything but a routine win for Whyte. A lot of boxing fans actually thought the American did enough to win the fight, but of course he wasn’t awarded the decision in his favor.

Now, Franklin aims to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats. His comeback fight has yet to be announced, but it is likely that we’ll see Franklin back in action before the end of 2023.

Who knows, if he can pick up some more wins and beat some credible names, he could well throw his hat back into the mix wit the elite heavyweights.

It isn’t entirely beyond the realms of possibility that we see ‘989 Assassin’ fight for a world heavyweight title in the not so distant future. Stranger things have happened.

