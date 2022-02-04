Back by popular demand, it’s a bumper edition of ITV Racing Tips this Saturday, 5 February. The nation’s favourite pundits have the unenviable task of picking winners. There is loads of horse racing going on here too with live action from four courses on ITV Racing. That is Sandown Park, Wetherby, Leopardstown and Musselburgh.

ITV Racing tipsters this week include regular Matt Chapman, one of the best betting sites traders in Frank Hickey and a newcomer, Paul Jacobs. It’s great to mix things up on the panel every and now then. Paul Jacobs tips are hugely respected after his many years in the industry. The ITV Racing tips for 5 February includes 11 races, with six of those being handicaps. Our experts and pundits have their work cut out for them!

Five of the races broadcast on terrestrial TV come are Sandown tips, where the feature contest is the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices Chase (2:20). While Chappers and Hickey fancy the favourite, L’Homme Presse, Jacobs believes there’s a value alternative. Our ITV Racing tipsters don’t agree on the opening 2m Virgin Bet Handicap Chase (1:15) or the Listed Contenders Hurdle later on (1:50).

Matt Chapman tips on horse racing differ from Hickey and Jacobs for the Grade 3 Heroes Handicap Hurdle over almost 3m too (2:55). Only Chappers and Jacobs give their view on the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase (3:30), also at the Esher venue and older readers will remember this as the old Gainsborough Chase.

Grade 1 action from Leopardstown & Scottish Trials at Musselburgh

There is one race at Wetherby, meanwhile, the 3m Grade 2 Towton Novices Chase (2:30). While Chapman’s selection mirrors Frank Hickey tips in choosing Ahoy Senor, Jacobs again prefers to take the favourite on. This is the kind of decisions punters across the land make on horse racing betting sites every day of the week.

Across the Irish Sea at Leopardstown, meanwhile, the ITV Racing tipsters have two more Grade 1s. The Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1:35) has no consensus of opinion among the panel, but they are all against favourite Fil Dor. Later on, it’s the Irish Gold Cup (3:15) and our pundits don’t agree here either. What’s new.

Scottish Trials weekend begins in earnest at Musselburgh, meanwhile. There are three races for ITV Racing tips here but Hickey shows little interest in the action on the fringes of Edinburgh. Instead, Chappers and Jacobs provide very different picks for the Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys Veterans Chase (2:05) and the concluding marathon Edinburgh National (3:45). This is definitely a day where using the best horse racing live streaming sites will pay off with so many meetings taking place.

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for 5 February

Fiveandtwenty the ITV Racing Tips NAP in Scottish County

There is one horse that all of our experts agree on, however. A rarity these days, but Fiveandtwenty is the ITV Racing tips NAP in the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh (2:40). Trained by the in-form Donald McCain, this five-year-old mare is the only course and distance winner in the line-up.

Fiveandtwenty is 4lb below the mark she won off at this venue 12 months ago in the Scottish Triumph Hurdle. That is a Listed race, so she looks well-handicapped on her course form. Fiveandtwenty has also won four of her five starts around Musselburgh including three hurdle races. There’s an old saying about horses for courses that the ITV Racing tipsters may be thinking of.

McCain came into the weekend on a 30 per cent strike rate with his runners too. The yard has had a fantastic season, so Fiveandtwenty ticks plenty of boxes. A mark of 124 puts her on a nice racing weight of 10st 11lb under Brian Hughes. He has a 33 per cent win rate in the saddle at this venue this season too. The 7/2 with 888Sport looks well worth a wager here.

