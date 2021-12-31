Another year of superb horse racing on terrestrial television begins with ITV Racing tips for the 1 January cards from Cheltenham and Musselburgh. They also broadcast the feature contest from Tramore. That is eight races in total including four with graded status. ITV Racing tipsters should start 2022 as they mean to go on.

Regular pundits Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh join betting ring maestro Matt Chapman in offering picks from across the cards. Cheltenham of course takes centre stage with half of the eight broadcast races coming from the home of National Hunt. They start with the Grade 2 Dipper Novices Chase over 2m 4f (1:25) that opens the show.

Matt Chapman tips mirror those of Fitzy on both that first live event on ITV Racing and the next race from Cheltenham. That is the Grade 3 New Years Day Handicap Chase (2:00) over the same course and distance. Ever his own man, Walsh has also picked out something different for the big betting race of the day.

Relkeel & Auld Rekkie Round off 1 January Coverage

ITV Racing tipsters can’t agree on the 3m Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle (2:35) later on at Cheltenham. There is some consensus between them, however, when it comes to the 2m 4f Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle that concludes the broadcast (3:10) with only Ruby Walsh tips out of line with Chappers and Fitzgerald.

All three live races from Musselburgh, meanwhile, are handicaps with gimmick titles relating to New Year. The 2m 4f Hair Of The Dog Handicap Hurdle (1:40) is an each way betting proposition, according to Mick Fitzgerald tips and Chapman. Everyone then takes a different view of the one to back on horse racing betting sites for the extended 1m 7f Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle (2:10).

Last but by no means least at Musselburgh is the 2m 4f Auld Reekie Handicap Chase (2:50). ITV Racing tips from beloved pundits differ again in a competitive contest. The table below shows all of the proffered punts from industry experts and insiders. All odds quoted were the best available at the time this article was written but can and will change. See who Walsh, Fitzy and Chapman like here:

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for 1 January

Al Boum Photo the New Year NAP Among ITV Racing Tips

It is tough to get the ITV Racing tipsters to agree on anything, but Chapman and Walsh feel Al Boum Photo can win the Grade 3 Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore for the fourth time (2:20). They should name this 2m 6f contest after Willie Mullins’ popular veteran when he retires from racing. No horse has done more to advertise Tramore as a track than Al Boum Photo.

Owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, the Buck’s Boum gelding has landed this race in each of the last three seasons. After successes in 2019 and 2020, Al Boum Photo went on to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory, so the contest has been the perfect prep run for the blue riband event of steeplechasing.

It’s no surprise that online bookmakers have him at a very short price for the four-timer, then. Al Boum Photo goes well fresh and, although Mullins talked about getting him out earlier this term, the master trainer is a creature of habit. There are worse odds-on shots than this one. Al Boum Photo is the pick of stable jockey Paul Townend from a choice of five.

